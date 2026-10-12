Global Capital, Chambers Of Mines And Operators Converge On Abuja As Nigeria Mining Week 2026 Opens

On Tuesday morning, the operator of Nigeria's first commercial gold mine, Segilola, Africa Finance Corporation and the Embassy of Sweden will share the opening stage of Nigeria Mining Week 2026 ( ). Across the two main conference days they will be joined by Geneva-headquartered commodities group Mercuria, the chief executives of the Ghana and Botswana Chambers of Mines, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe and dozens of global mining equipment manufacturers.

Organised by the Miners Association of Nigeria, in partnership with PwC Nigeria and with NEITI as transparency partner, the 11th edition of Nigeria Mining Week runs from 12 to 14 October 2026 at the Abuja Continental Hotel under the theme “Unlocking Investment and Growth through Partnerships”. More than 3,000 attendees, over 90 sponsors and exhibitors and seven strategic forums make it the one event shaping the Nigerian mining landscape.

Who is in the room

This year's line-up brings capital, market intelligence and policy expertise to Abuja from across the globe. On the investment side, UK-based Zigma Ltd and the Development Bank of Namibia join the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), an affiliate of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and a Diamond sponsor of the event. Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, the International Lithium Association, MINEX GmbH and 360ValUSE bring the global view on critical minerals and battery supply chains, while Business-Sweden, the Zambia Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative and Tanzania Women in Mining and Minerals Industry widen the conversation to trade, transparency and inclusion.

They will be joined by the operators, agencies and industry bodies driving Nigeria's sector. Segilola Resources Operating Limited, a subsidiary of Thor Explorations, and Titan Minerals, Diamond Plus sponsor for the fifth consecutive year, lead the operator line-up. Government is represented by the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), the National Iron Ore Mining Company, Ajaokuta Steel Mill and the Nigeria Governors' Forum. NACCIMA, the Nigerian Society of Mining Engineers, the Geological Society of Africa and the African Minerals Development Centre complete a line-up that spans the full mining value chain.

Where projects meet capital

Nigeria Mining Week is built for outcomes. The curated, invitation-only Deal Room on 14 October connects mining projects with financiers, off-takers, advisors and strategic partners through targeted presentations, one-on-one meetings and investor briefings designed to accelerate funding decisions. A closed-door CEO Roundtable brings the most senior operators, financiers and regulators together on 13 October.

Monday's pre-conference roundtables, facilitated by PwC Nigeria, tackle the practical questions every junior and project owner faces: closing the geological data gap, making exploration bankable, and defining what an investment-ready project looks like. On the main stage, financiers will set out exactly what must sit in a project data room before Africa Finance Corporation, development finance institutions and private equity will commit capital.

Seven forums, one week

. Critical Minerals Forum (new, 13 October): positioning Nigeria within global battery, magnet and EV supply chains, with CIPE, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence and the International Lithium Association.

. Gold Forum (14 October): the gold value chain, gold trade and finance, with Segilola, DFR Gold, Africa Finance Corporation and Alt Bank Nigeria.

. Steel Forum (14 October): revitalising integrated steel, iron ore supply and industrial minerals.

. Women in Extractive Industries Forum (12 October): technical, operational and leadership pathways for women across the sector.

. Technical workshops (13 and 14 October): portable analytical technology, drill-and-blast optimisation, water stewardship and building a commercial gold industry, led by Titan Minerals, SciAps, Segilola, Solar Nigachem and Mikano Motors.

Walk the floor for free

Entry to the exhibition floor is free for registered visitors on 13 and 14 October. The floor brings global manufacturers and their Nigerian partners under one roof, including LiuGong, SANY, Sinotruk, SAIC Hongyan, Komatsu through Panafrican Equipment, Wirtgen Group and DEVELON through SCOA Equipment, PRD Rigs, SciAps, Bristol Scientific, Mercuria, NEXIM and Airtel, alongside a dedicated heavy equipment zone. For anyone sourcing fleet, drilling, processing or laboratory capability, it is two days to see, compare and negotiate with suppliers face to face.

What the organisers say

“No single party can carry the weight of the transformation Nigeria requires,” said HRH Oba Ayandele Olaitan Oyebisi Ayanleke Elegbede, Gbolahan II, President of the Miners Association of Nigeria.“Each has been designed to move us from discussion to practical outcomes and direct engagement between operators and investors.”

“In an increasingly competitive global minerals market, Nigeria must position itself not simply as a source of raw minerals, but as a destination for investment, processing and value addition,” said Cyril Azobu, Partner and Mining Industry Leader, PwC Nigeria.

Who should attend

Investors, financiers and development finance institutions looking for pipeline; explorers and juniors looking for capital; operators looking for partners and offtake; equipment and service providers looking for buyers; and government, associations and artisanal and small-scale miners looking for a seat at the table. Delegate passes and free visitor registration are available now at . Follow the conversation with #NMW2026.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Mining Week.

About Nigeria Mining Week:

Nigeria Mining Week is the annual meeting point for Nigeria's solid minerals sector, bringing together government, investors, operators, service providers and communities. The 2027 edition is scheduled for 4 to 6 October 2027.

About the Miners Association of Nigeria:

Established in 1944, the Miners Association of Nigeria is the umbrella body for the Nigerian mineral value chain, with membership and chapters in all 36 states and the FCT.