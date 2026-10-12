Burnham: Russia Interfered in Brexit Vote, Offers No Evidence
(MENAFN) UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Sunday that Russia meddled in the 2016 Brexit referendum, a claim he made without naming his source, producing evidence or saying whether it swayed the outcome, according to a British newspaper.
Burnham made the assertion on a political podcast. “I asked the question coming to Downing Street: well, was there interference in the 2016 referendum from Russia? I’ve had the clear answer that yes, there was,” Burnham told a political podcast.
He did not reveal where the assessment came from, what evidence backs it, or whether any interference altered the result, the newspaper reported.
Burnham pressed for greater openness about hostile states’ attempts to influence British politics. “These things are important now to put clearly on the record and I believe help voters in Germany and France understand that some of this politics is instigated via our enemies, namely Russia,” Burnham said.
He conceded that his government had fallen short in telling the public how far foreign actors have tried to disrupt the country’s political process.
Germany’s AfD in Focus
Burnham said he raised the danger posed by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a visit to Berlin this week, and that Merz voiced concern over the party’s alleged ties to Russia.
“One thing I did say to Chancellor Merz … is we need to support you in taking on the threat that you face and particularly the type of politics that you’re facing,” he said.
“You know, he was saying to me that the AfD are clearly linked to Russia – funded, I believe,” Burnham added.
He also asserted that Russia was “certainly” spreading misinformation and disinformation inside German politics.
Burnham made the assertion on a political podcast. “I asked the question coming to Downing Street: well, was there interference in the 2016 referendum from Russia? I’ve had the clear answer that yes, there was,” Burnham told a political podcast.
He did not reveal where the assessment came from, what evidence backs it, or whether any interference altered the result, the newspaper reported.
Burnham pressed for greater openness about hostile states’ attempts to influence British politics. “These things are important now to put clearly on the record and I believe help voters in Germany and France understand that some of this politics is instigated via our enemies, namely Russia,” Burnham said.
He conceded that his government had fallen short in telling the public how far foreign actors have tried to disrupt the country’s political process.
Germany’s AfD in Focus
Burnham said he raised the danger posed by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a visit to Berlin this week, and that Merz voiced concern over the party’s alleged ties to Russia.
“One thing I did say to Chancellor Merz … is we need to support you in taking on the threat that you face and particularly the type of politics that you’re facing,” he said.
“You know, he was saying to me that the AfD are clearly linked to Russia – funded, I believe,” Burnham added.
He also asserted that Russia was “certainly” spreading misinformation and disinformation inside German politics.
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