Bipasha Basu Set To Return To Screens After 6 Years, Starts Filming For Untitled Series

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu is set to mark her return after 6 years, as she has started filming an upcoming untitled series along with Sunny Kaushal, and Vishal Jethwa.

The streaming series is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta. It is written by Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakker, and produced by Prabhleen Sandhu under the banner of Almighty Motion Pictures Productions.

The series is set in a small, nondescript town on the verge of becoming the heroin capital of the continent, the series follows an incorruptible cop, played by Sunny Kaushal, who finds himself battling powerful forces both within and outside the system while struggling to protect his integrity and humanity. Further details about the series are awaited.

Bipasha's last full-fledged theatrical film release was 'Alone', a horror film directed by Bhushan Patel, in which she played twin sisters Sanjana and Anjana opposite Karan Singh Grover. The film was released on January 16, 2015.

The actress married Karan in April 2016, and later returned to acting alongside him in the crime thriller web series 'Dangerous'. Since then, motherhood and family life have taken centre stage. She welcomed her daughter, Devi, in November 2022, and has largely stayed away from films.

Meanwhile, Hansal Mehta has also been busy with his upcoming streaming series 'Gandhi'. The historical series depicts the life of Mahatma Gandhi, based on the books 'Gandhi Before India' and 'Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World' by Ramachandra Guha. The series is planned to span three seasons. The shooting for the first season set between 1888 to 1915 was completed in August 2024.

Season one of the show follows Gandhi's early life, starting in colonial India as a curious teenager, then as a shy law student in London, and finally as a young lawyer who spends 23 life-changing years in South Africa and Hansal are frequent collaborators. The series marks the third collaboration between them. Hansal has produced some of the prominent shows, including 'Modern Love Mumbai' and 'Khana Khazana', and has helmed path-breaking films like 'Aligarh' and 'Shahid', delivered a knockout series with 'Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story' which starred Pratik in the lead.