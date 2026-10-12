Pinarayi Vijayan Has Fallen Into Wrong Hands: G Sudhakaran

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 12 (IANS) Independent MLA and veteran CPI-M leader G. Sudhakaran, who defeated the ruling party in its Ambalapuzha stronghold in the 2026 Assembly polls, on Monday said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had fallen into the wrong hands, recalling how he and other seasoned party colleagues had stood by him in the past.

“When Vijayan was in the company of seasoned party colleagues, he did not have any issues,” Sudhakaran told IANS in an exclusive interview, adding,“When an issue surfaced between Achuthanandan and him, we stood with Vijayan.”

Sudhakaran, 79, a five-time legislator who served as a minister in the Achuthanandan government and the first Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet (2016-21), was denied a CPI-M ticket from Ambalapuzha in 2021.

His relationship with the party subsequently deteriorated, with its supporters repeatedly targeting him on social media, according to his account. "The party did not come to my side when I was badly attacked on social media, done with the support of a few leaders of the party in Alappuzha,” said Sudhakaran.

In the 2026 Kerala Assembly polls, he contested as an independent with Congress support and secured a victory that dealt a setback to the CPI-M in a constituency long considered one of its strongholds.

His remarks came on a day the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau registered an FIR in the CMRL-Exalogic case, naming Vijayan as the first accused and his daughter, T. Veena, as the second accused.

“I do not want to make any further comment on the case,” he said.

Asked about the political atmosphere in Ambalapuzha, Sudhakaran said he had no problems dealing with the people, who knew him well.

“Maybe there is some activity on social media, where a few people in the CPI-M are engaged in attacking me. Honestly, I do not look into such things,” he said.

On the new Chief Minister, V.D. Satheesan, Sudhakaran said he knew his job and was not corrupt. However, he said it was too early to assess the new Cabinet, as most of its members, barring a few, were newcomers.

“One will have to wait,” he said.

Sudhakaran also expressed displeasure over Vijayan's remark that he had fallen into the hands of the Congress.

Pointing to CPI-M general secretary M.A. Baby speaking at an event in Delhi under a Congress flag, Sudhakaran asked,“What has Vijayan got to say on it?”

“Baby is junior to me, as it was I who supported him in the party,” said Sudhakaran.