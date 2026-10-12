'Ayodhya, Zahoorabad Calling Out To You': UP Minister OP Rajbhar's Dig At Akhilesh Yadav

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) A war of words has intensified between the ruling coalition of UP government and the key Opposition party ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. UP minister OP Rajbhar on Monday took a swipe at SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over his latest "challenge" to the BJP in Ayodhya.

In a strongly worded post on X, the BJP leader challenged Yadav not to back away from his political claims, invoking the political contest in Ayodhya and Jahurabad while also raising questions over the conduct of Congress leaders during a recent incident.

Rajbhar said,“Respected @yadavakhilesh ji, History bears witness that those who issue a challenge and then flee are called 'fugitives'! I hope you won't prove to be a fugitive. Ayodhya and Zahoorabad are calling out to you. Why do you boast and make tall claims, Maharaj? When it comes to speaking on an issue, why don't you say something about it?”

“If you must speak, then speak about the ruckus caused by former Congress president Ajay Rai and the woman leader. Say whether it was right or wrong to lay hands on Imran Masood's collar. Tell us whether pleading for forgiveness with folded hands to Pramod Tiwari was right or wrong? Say whether it was right or wrong for your friends, the Congress leaders, to hurl the filthiest of abuses?

"Well, 2027 is coming...This time, both your and your friends' big talk and arrogance will be reduced to dust. UP's pride will triumph in 2027, UP will triumph,” he added.

The remarks come amid a political exchange between Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Yadav over the challenge to contest elections from Ayodhya. The chief minister had earlier challenged the SP chief, asking him to contest from the temple town in the 2027 Assembly elections.

“Akhilesh ji, I have an offer for you. You also file your nomination from Shri Ayodhya Dham, and I will do the same,” Adityanath said while inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 78 developmental projects worth over Rs 800 crore in Balrampur district.

Responding to the chief minister, Yadav said that a young candidate was enough to take on the BJP in Ayodhya, referring to the controversy over alleged theft of donations made to the Ram temple. The Samajwadi Party has already announced Tej Narayan Pandey as its candidate from Ayodhya.

The latest exchange underscores the growing political confrontation between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party as both parties prepare for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.