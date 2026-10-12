Bupa Arabia Concludes the “Bupa Padel 2026” Tournament in Riyadh
(MENAFN- W7Worldwide) With the support of the Saudi Padel Federation and in the presence of Abdullah Al-Hazza, Chief Executive Officer of the Saudi Padel Federation, Bupa Arabia Cooperative Insurance Company concluded the Bupa Padel 2026 tournament in Riyadh. Held from 1 to 3 October 2026 at iN2Padel DQ in Riyadh, the tournament welcomed more than 600 participants and visitors and marked the final regional stop of the season.
The third edition of the tournament was held under the theme “Beyond the Court,” offering an experience that extended beyond sporting competition and the traditional business environment by bringing together sport, health, teamwork and engagement with customers, partners and the wider business community. The season comprised three regional tournaments in Jeddah, Al Khobar and Riyadh, with up to 32 corporate teams participating in each city and two players representing each team.
Tournament Results
The Riyadh tournament featured three days of intense competition, concluding with CORE securing first place, Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) finishing second and King Salman International Airport (KSIA) taking third place. The top three teams were presented with trophies and medals, in addition to monetary prizes in recognition of their performance and excellence throughout the tournament.
The first-place team received a shopping voucher worth SAR 30,000, while the second-place team received a voucher worth SAR 20,000 and the third-place team received a voucher worth SAR 10,000.
The season began in Jeddah, where Basamh Group secured first place, followed by My Clinic in second place and Dallah Albaraka in third place, with more than 500 participants and visitors attending the tournament.
The competition then moved to Al Khobar, where more than 300 participants and visitors attended over three days. SLB secured first place and qualified to represent the Eastern Province in the Bupa Padel Super Cup, while AZAQ finished second and Al Gosaibi took third place.
Mr Abdullah Al-Hazzaa, CEO of the Saudi Padel Federation, said:
“We were delighted to be a partner in the success of the Bupa Padel 2026 journey, which presented a distinctive model for tournaments that combine sporting competition with business-sector participation. Across its three stops in Jeddah, Al Khobar and Riyadh, the tournament attracted broad participation from corporate teams, reflecting the growing interest in padel and the expanding community of players across the Kingdom. We value this partnership, which contributed to delivering a comprehensive competitive experience, and look forward to continuing our work with our partners to develop the padel ecosystem, raise the standard of competition and create more opportunities for people from all segments of society to play and participate in the sport.”
The “Beyond the Court” theme reflects Bupa Arabia’s commitment to delivering an experience that extends beyond competition on the court. It brings together sport, communication and relationship building, creating an inclusive space for participants, customers, partners, business leaders, decision-makers and the wider business community.
Commenting on the tournament, Ms. Marwa Afandi, Senior Director – Marketing & Customer Experience, said:
“The Bupa Padel tournament has evolved beyond being a sporting competition to become a social and recreational platform that promotes inclusion and positive engagement while inspiring the community to adopt a healthy lifestyle. We are proud of the success of this season, which featured three tournaments across different cities, and of the level of participation that helped create an inspiring sporting environment.”
She added:
“One of the key features of this season was opening participation to companies, which helped broaden the participant base. We also succeeded in delivering a comprehensive experience that combined sporting competition with community entertainment, strengthened connections between employees and contributed to our mission of improving quality of life.”
The tournament featured several professional padel players, including Eneko Arija from Spain, Federico Dip Nazar from Italy, Fredrik Ask from Norway and Ali Zaghloul from Egypt. Exhibition matches added further excitement and engagement to the competition, creating a distinctive sporting experience that brought together international and local talent.
Several partnerships supported the tournament across its different stops. Bupa Clinics participated as the Health Partner, while Sports District served as a Partner in Success during the Al Khobar tournament.
The list of sponsors also included ASICS, 1Pass, Active Division, Slope Roastery, Breth, Harvest and TanGulf, contributing to a comprehensive experience for participants and visitors.
Following the completion of the regional tournaments, the first-place team from each city will qualify for the Bupa Padel Super Cup, bringing together the champions of Jeddah, Al Khobar and Riyadh to compete for the title at the conclusion of the tournament season.
The tournament reflects Bupa Arabia’s commitment to creating an experience that extends beyond sporting competition by bringing together physical activity, engagement, communication and relationship building. This approach enhances the experience of participants, customers and partners, supports quality-of-life principles and contributes to the objectives of Vision 2030 by encouraging physical activity and promoting healthy, active lifestyles.
The third edition of the tournament was held under the theme “Beyond the Court,” offering an experience that extended beyond sporting competition and the traditional business environment by bringing together sport, health, teamwork and engagement with customers, partners and the wider business community. The season comprised three regional tournaments in Jeddah, Al Khobar and Riyadh, with up to 32 corporate teams participating in each city and two players representing each team.
Tournament Results
The Riyadh tournament featured three days of intense competition, concluding with CORE securing first place, Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) finishing second and King Salman International Airport (KSIA) taking third place. The top three teams were presented with trophies and medals, in addition to monetary prizes in recognition of their performance and excellence throughout the tournament.
The first-place team received a shopping voucher worth SAR 30,000, while the second-place team received a voucher worth SAR 20,000 and the third-place team received a voucher worth SAR 10,000.
The season began in Jeddah, where Basamh Group secured first place, followed by My Clinic in second place and Dallah Albaraka in third place, with more than 500 participants and visitors attending the tournament.
The competition then moved to Al Khobar, where more than 300 participants and visitors attended over three days. SLB secured first place and qualified to represent the Eastern Province in the Bupa Padel Super Cup, while AZAQ finished second and Al Gosaibi took third place.
Mr Abdullah Al-Hazzaa, CEO of the Saudi Padel Federation, said:
“We were delighted to be a partner in the success of the Bupa Padel 2026 journey, which presented a distinctive model for tournaments that combine sporting competition with business-sector participation. Across its three stops in Jeddah, Al Khobar and Riyadh, the tournament attracted broad participation from corporate teams, reflecting the growing interest in padel and the expanding community of players across the Kingdom. We value this partnership, which contributed to delivering a comprehensive competitive experience, and look forward to continuing our work with our partners to develop the padel ecosystem, raise the standard of competition and create more opportunities for people from all segments of society to play and participate in the sport.”
The “Beyond the Court” theme reflects Bupa Arabia’s commitment to delivering an experience that extends beyond competition on the court. It brings together sport, communication and relationship building, creating an inclusive space for participants, customers, partners, business leaders, decision-makers and the wider business community.
Commenting on the tournament, Ms. Marwa Afandi, Senior Director – Marketing & Customer Experience, said:
“The Bupa Padel tournament has evolved beyond being a sporting competition to become a social and recreational platform that promotes inclusion and positive engagement while inspiring the community to adopt a healthy lifestyle. We are proud of the success of this season, which featured three tournaments across different cities, and of the level of participation that helped create an inspiring sporting environment.”
She added:
“One of the key features of this season was opening participation to companies, which helped broaden the participant base. We also succeeded in delivering a comprehensive experience that combined sporting competition with community entertainment, strengthened connections between employees and contributed to our mission of improving quality of life.”
The tournament featured several professional padel players, including Eneko Arija from Spain, Federico Dip Nazar from Italy, Fredrik Ask from Norway and Ali Zaghloul from Egypt. Exhibition matches added further excitement and engagement to the competition, creating a distinctive sporting experience that brought together international and local talent.
Several partnerships supported the tournament across its different stops. Bupa Clinics participated as the Health Partner, while Sports District served as a Partner in Success during the Al Khobar tournament.
The list of sponsors also included ASICS, 1Pass, Active Division, Slope Roastery, Breth, Harvest and TanGulf, contributing to a comprehensive experience for participants and visitors.
Following the completion of the regional tournaments, the first-place team from each city will qualify for the Bupa Padel Super Cup, bringing together the champions of Jeddah, Al Khobar and Riyadh to compete for the title at the conclusion of the tournament season.
The tournament reflects Bupa Arabia’s commitment to creating an experience that extends beyond sporting competition by bringing together physical activity, engagement, communication and relationship building. This approach enhances the experience of participants, customers and partners, supports quality-of-life principles and contributes to the objectives of Vision 2030 by encouraging physical activity and promoting healthy, active lifestyles.
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