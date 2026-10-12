Forcepoint and BeyondTrust Connect Identity Risk to Data Exposure, Letting Customers Revoke Risky Access with Precision
(MENAFN- Action PR) DUBAI United Arab Emirates – Oct. 12, 2026 – Global AI data security leader Forcepoint and BeyondTrust, the global leader in privilege-centric identity security protecting Paths to Privilege™, today announced the new integration of Forcepoint’s AI-native data discovery and classification with BeyondTrust Identity Security Insights®. The integration is available now and debuts today at BeyondTrust's Go Beyond Chicago customer conference.
When BeyondTrust detects risk across a human, machine or AI identity based on behavior, privilege or compromised credentials, Forcepoint pinpoints the sensitive information that identity can reach and where exposure is greatest as risk changes. Customers can then use Forcepoint controls to immediately cut off that identity's access to the specific records involved, without affecting anyone else's access or work.
"With AI agents now doing real work inside the business, blocking autonomous tools isn't an option, and neither is guessing," said Bakshi Kohli, Chief Technology Officer of Forcepoint. "When BeyondTrust tells us an identity looks risky, we already know what data it can get to. Teams can take that one identity's access away and nothing more. That's the precision agentic enterprises ask for today."
Security teams often get an identity alert in one console and have to open another to understand the full risk. The flagged identity could be a forgotten test login or an account that can read the customer database, and telling the two apart means checking both systems by hand, one alert at a time. Every minute of manual review is another minute an overprivileged identity or AI agent keeps acting.
Turning Identity Alerts into AI Data Security Action
Customers now get the data context behind each identity risk, along with the controls to act on it. BeyondTrust Identity Security Insights® surfaces risky identities based on behavior, privilege, compromised credentials and relationships among them. Forcepoint Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), part of the company's AI data security solutions, maps that risk to the confidential information within its permissions and provides controls to restrict that access.
Compromised identities. A stolen identity is only as dangerous as the access it provides and the data that access puts in reach. When BeyondTrust detects a compromised identity or entitlement, the True Privilege™ graph maps the real blast radius: every path that identity can take to privilege, not just the permissions on paper. Forcepoint shows which sensitive records sit at the end of those paths, from personal data to financial records and trade secrets, and lets teams block that credential's access.
Service accounts and AI agents with too much access. Machine and AI identities outnumber human users 144-to-1, according to 2026 research from the Cloud Security Alliance, and many carry permissions that haven't been reviewed since they were granted. If BeyondTrust detects risky behavior or excessive privilege associated with a service account or AI agent, teams can use Forcepoint to revoke its access to the sensitive data at risk in one step. The account keeps doing the rest of its job.
Too many alerts, too little context. Instead of cross-checking two consoles, customers work from one Forcepoint dashboard that ranks each risky identity by the value of accessible data and shows why that identity was deemed risky. With a clear line of sight from identity and privilege risk to sensitive data, teams investigate faster, focus on critical vulnerabilities and remove or restrict access with targeted precision.
“The strongest technology alliances bring together complementary capabilities to solve problems neither side should have to solve in isolation,” said David Manks, Vice President of Global Strategic Alliances at BeyondTrust. “Forcepoint’s understanding of sensitive data and BeyondTrust’s identity and privilege intelligence provide two critical dimensions of risk. Bringing them together helps customers see where risky access creates meaningful exposure and take precise action to protect what matters.”
Availability
The Forcepoint DSPM integration with BeyondTrust Identity Security Insights is available now for customers running both solutions. Customers can get started through their Forcepoint account team. Forcepoint joins BeyondTrust at Go Beyond Chicago on Oct. 8. For more information, visit or
When BeyondTrust detects risk across a human, machine or AI identity based on behavior, privilege or compromised credentials, Forcepoint pinpoints the sensitive information that identity can reach and where exposure is greatest as risk changes. Customers can then use Forcepoint controls to immediately cut off that identity's access to the specific records involved, without affecting anyone else's access or work.
"With AI agents now doing real work inside the business, blocking autonomous tools isn't an option, and neither is guessing," said Bakshi Kohli, Chief Technology Officer of Forcepoint. "When BeyondTrust tells us an identity looks risky, we already know what data it can get to. Teams can take that one identity's access away and nothing more. That's the precision agentic enterprises ask for today."
Security teams often get an identity alert in one console and have to open another to understand the full risk. The flagged identity could be a forgotten test login or an account that can read the customer database, and telling the two apart means checking both systems by hand, one alert at a time. Every minute of manual review is another minute an overprivileged identity or AI agent keeps acting.
Turning Identity Alerts into AI Data Security Action
Customers now get the data context behind each identity risk, along with the controls to act on it. BeyondTrust Identity Security Insights® surfaces risky identities based on behavior, privilege, compromised credentials and relationships among them. Forcepoint Data Security Posture Management (DSPM), part of the company's AI data security solutions, maps that risk to the confidential information within its permissions and provides controls to restrict that access.
Compromised identities. A stolen identity is only as dangerous as the access it provides and the data that access puts in reach. When BeyondTrust detects a compromised identity or entitlement, the True Privilege™ graph maps the real blast radius: every path that identity can take to privilege, not just the permissions on paper. Forcepoint shows which sensitive records sit at the end of those paths, from personal data to financial records and trade secrets, and lets teams block that credential's access.
Service accounts and AI agents with too much access. Machine and AI identities outnumber human users 144-to-1, according to 2026 research from the Cloud Security Alliance, and many carry permissions that haven't been reviewed since they were granted. If BeyondTrust detects risky behavior or excessive privilege associated with a service account or AI agent, teams can use Forcepoint to revoke its access to the sensitive data at risk in one step. The account keeps doing the rest of its job.
Too many alerts, too little context. Instead of cross-checking two consoles, customers work from one Forcepoint dashboard that ranks each risky identity by the value of accessible data and shows why that identity was deemed risky. With a clear line of sight from identity and privilege risk to sensitive data, teams investigate faster, focus on critical vulnerabilities and remove or restrict access with targeted precision.
“The strongest technology alliances bring together complementary capabilities to solve problems neither side should have to solve in isolation,” said David Manks, Vice President of Global Strategic Alliances at BeyondTrust. “Forcepoint’s understanding of sensitive data and BeyondTrust’s identity and privilege intelligence provide two critical dimensions of risk. Bringing them together helps customers see where risky access creates meaningful exposure and take precise action to protect what matters.”
Availability
The Forcepoint DSPM integration with BeyondTrust Identity Security Insights is available now for customers running both solutions. Customers can get started through their Forcepoint account team. Forcepoint joins BeyondTrust at Go Beyond Chicago on Oct. 8. For more information, visit or
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