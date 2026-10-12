Al Hamra Real Estate Company Receives Two Gold Awards for Health, Safety and Environment Excellence at the GCC Level for 2026
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait, 11 October 2026:Al Hamra Real Estate Company has received two Gold Awards at the ASSP GCC Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Excellence Awards 2026, an established regional recognition program instituted and organized by the American Society of Safety Professionals (ASSP) – Kuwait Chapter, marking a significant achievement in the Company's first participation in the regional awards program.
The recognition reflects Al Hamra's continued commitment to strengthening its health, safety and environmental management framework and implementing professional standards across its operations. These efforts support operational efficiency, proactive risk management, environmental responsibility and the provision of a safe and sustainable environment for employees, tenants and visitors. Al Hamra received the Gold Award in the Facilities and Maintenance category, as well as the Gold Award in the Health, Safety and Environment Initiatives category, during the awards ceremony held at the Regency Hotel in Kuwait on 5 October 2026.
The recognition followed a structured, evidence-based evaluation process under the ASSP GCC HSE Excellence Awards framework, reflecting the rigorous assessment criteria established for the regional awards program. Al Hamra’s submission in the Facilities and Maintenance category was assessed across 15 key areas, including HSE management systems, risk management, operational controls, compliance with professional standards, performance monitoring and continuous improvement.
The Gold Award for HSE Initiatives was granted following an evaluation across five principal areas, focusing on initiatives designed to strengthen employee engagement, promote awareness, reinforce safe working practices and enhance environmental performance throughout the Company's facilities.
These awards reflect the collective efforts of Al Hamra's executive management and operational teams, working in collaboration with its Facility Management Service Provider (FMSP) and contractors, to maintain an integrated operational framework built on prevention, preparedness and adherence to professional standards.
Al Hamra: Health and Safety as a Corporate Responsibility and an Ongoing Commitment
Commenting on the recognition, Ms. Abrar Abdulaziz AlHabeeb, General Manager of Al Hamra Real Estate Company, emphasized that receiving two Gold Awards in the Company's first participation in the ASSP GCC HSE Excellence Awards reflects Al Hamra's ongoing commitment to developing an integrated management approach grounded in operational efficiency and corporate responsibility.
Ms. AlHabeeb stated: "We value this recognition as a reflection of the continuous efforts of our teams and partners in embedding health, safety and environmental standards throughout our operations. At Al Hamra, we believe these standards extend beyond regulatory requirements and operational procedures. They represent a fundamental responsibility and an integral part of our corporate culture, guiding our decisions and daily practices. Against the backdrop of the exceptional challenges and evolving circumstances facing our region, operational preparedness, effective risk management and the ability to respond to changing conditions have become increasingly important. Our priority remains the safety and well-being of people, business continuity and maintaining a safe and stable environment for our employees, tenants and visitors.
Our responsibility in managing one of Kuwait's most prominent real estate landmarks goes beyond maintaining the quality and efficiency of its facilities. It extends to building a resilient and sustainable operational framework capable of responding to challenges, reinforcing confidence and consistently delivering the standards of service we provide.
This recognition is the result of collective efforts and continued collaboration between Al Hamra's teams, our facility management partners and contractors. We sincerely appreciate their dedication and daily commitment to maintaining professional standards.
We regard this achievement as an affirmation of the importance of our approach and an incentive to continue developing and improving our practices. We firmly believe that true excellence is not defined by awards, but by consistency in performance, accountability and the ability to create a meaningful and lasting positive impact."
A Continued Commitment to Quality, Sustainability and Operational Excellence
This recognition builds on Al Hamra Real Estate Company's ongoing efforts to strengthen its corporate management systems and enhance operational performance.
The Company has successfully renewed its international management system certifications, including ISO 9001 for Quality Management, ISO 14001 for Environmental Management and ISO 45001 for Occupational Health and Safety Management.
These certifications reflect Al Hamra's commitment to maintaining an integrated management framework founded on operational governance, effective risk management and continuous improvement, supporting business sustainability and the consistent delivery of quality services.
Al Hamra continues to advance its operational and environmental practices, strengthen its culture of safety and prevention, and invest in the development of its workforce through training, awareness and shared accountability.
The Company recognizes that protecting people, maintaining a safe operational environment and preserving the long-term value of its real estate assets are essential foundations of sustainable property management.
Through this regional recognition, Al Hamra Real Estate Company reaffirms its commitment to enhancing performance standards, operational efficiency and preparedness, while further strengthening the position of Al Hamra Business Tower and Al Hamra Shopping Center as leading business and retail destinations in Kuwait.
These efforts remain aligned with the expectations of tenants, visitors and business partners, and with the Company's long-term vision of delivering a safe, resilient and sustainable real estate environment.
The recognition reflects Al Hamra's continued commitment to strengthening its health, safety and environmental management framework and implementing professional standards across its operations. These efforts support operational efficiency, proactive risk management, environmental responsibility and the provision of a safe and sustainable environment for employees, tenants and visitors. Al Hamra received the Gold Award in the Facilities and Maintenance category, as well as the Gold Award in the Health, Safety and Environment Initiatives category, during the awards ceremony held at the Regency Hotel in Kuwait on 5 October 2026.
The recognition followed a structured, evidence-based evaluation process under the ASSP GCC HSE Excellence Awards framework, reflecting the rigorous assessment criteria established for the regional awards program. Al Hamra’s submission in the Facilities and Maintenance category was assessed across 15 key areas, including HSE management systems, risk management, operational controls, compliance with professional standards, performance monitoring and continuous improvement.
The Gold Award for HSE Initiatives was granted following an evaluation across five principal areas, focusing on initiatives designed to strengthen employee engagement, promote awareness, reinforce safe working practices and enhance environmental performance throughout the Company's facilities.
These awards reflect the collective efforts of Al Hamra's executive management and operational teams, working in collaboration with its Facility Management Service Provider (FMSP) and contractors, to maintain an integrated operational framework built on prevention, preparedness and adherence to professional standards.
Al Hamra: Health and Safety as a Corporate Responsibility and an Ongoing Commitment
Commenting on the recognition, Ms. Abrar Abdulaziz AlHabeeb, General Manager of Al Hamra Real Estate Company, emphasized that receiving two Gold Awards in the Company's first participation in the ASSP GCC HSE Excellence Awards reflects Al Hamra's ongoing commitment to developing an integrated management approach grounded in operational efficiency and corporate responsibility.
Ms. AlHabeeb stated: "We value this recognition as a reflection of the continuous efforts of our teams and partners in embedding health, safety and environmental standards throughout our operations. At Al Hamra, we believe these standards extend beyond regulatory requirements and operational procedures. They represent a fundamental responsibility and an integral part of our corporate culture, guiding our decisions and daily practices. Against the backdrop of the exceptional challenges and evolving circumstances facing our region, operational preparedness, effective risk management and the ability to respond to changing conditions have become increasingly important. Our priority remains the safety and well-being of people, business continuity and maintaining a safe and stable environment for our employees, tenants and visitors.
Our responsibility in managing one of Kuwait's most prominent real estate landmarks goes beyond maintaining the quality and efficiency of its facilities. It extends to building a resilient and sustainable operational framework capable of responding to challenges, reinforcing confidence and consistently delivering the standards of service we provide.
This recognition is the result of collective efforts and continued collaboration between Al Hamra's teams, our facility management partners and contractors. We sincerely appreciate their dedication and daily commitment to maintaining professional standards.
We regard this achievement as an affirmation of the importance of our approach and an incentive to continue developing and improving our practices. We firmly believe that true excellence is not defined by awards, but by consistency in performance, accountability and the ability to create a meaningful and lasting positive impact."
A Continued Commitment to Quality, Sustainability and Operational Excellence
This recognition builds on Al Hamra Real Estate Company's ongoing efforts to strengthen its corporate management systems and enhance operational performance.
The Company has successfully renewed its international management system certifications, including ISO 9001 for Quality Management, ISO 14001 for Environmental Management and ISO 45001 for Occupational Health and Safety Management.
These certifications reflect Al Hamra's commitment to maintaining an integrated management framework founded on operational governance, effective risk management and continuous improvement, supporting business sustainability and the consistent delivery of quality services.
Al Hamra continues to advance its operational and environmental practices, strengthen its culture of safety and prevention, and invest in the development of its workforce through training, awareness and shared accountability.
The Company recognizes that protecting people, maintaining a safe operational environment and preserving the long-term value of its real estate assets are essential foundations of sustainable property management.
Through this regional recognition, Al Hamra Real Estate Company reaffirms its commitment to enhancing performance standards, operational efficiency and preparedness, while further strengthening the position of Al Hamra Business Tower and Al Hamra Shopping Center as leading business and retail destinations in Kuwait.
These efforts remain aligned with the expectations of tenants, visitors and business partners, and with the Company's long-term vision of delivering a safe, resilient and sustainable real estate environment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment