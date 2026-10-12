Markaz Sponsors Opening of Tura's 2026–2027 Cultural Season
(MENAFN- TRACCS) Kuwait, 11 October 2026: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” announced its sponsorship of the opening of Tura Initiative's 2026–2027 cultural season, held on 7 October at the Museum of Modern Art. Featuring Kuwait's maritime arts and traditions, preformed by the Hamad Bin Hussein Band; the opening highlighted an important chapter of the country's history and the cultural practices that continue to shape its identity. The event was attended by prominent Kuwaiti figures and individuals with a keen interest in culture and heritage, bringing together different generations to celebrate Kuwait’s rich cultural heritage.
Tura is a Kuwaiti initiative dedicated to documenting the country's oral history through firsthand, personal narratives. Its work seeks to build an archive of Kuwait's collective memory, including the traditions and social practices that have evolved over time.
For Markaz, whose history in Kuwait spans more than five decades, the sponsorship carries a connection to the company's own journey alongside the country's development. Having witnessed significant changes in Kuwait's economic and investment landscape since its establishment in 1974, Markaz recognizes the value of understanding the experiences and institutions that have shaped society. Supporting Tura reflects this appreciation of Kuwait's history and the importance of keeping its stories relevant to new generations.
Commenting on the sponsorship, Abdullatif W. Al-Nusif, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Markaz, said: “At Markaz, our work is centered on creating long-term value, and we believe that the same long-term perspective matters when considering our contribution to society. Kuwait's progress has been shaped by the knowledge, experiences and values passed down through generations. Tura's efforts to document these stories offer an important opportunity to retain that knowledge and make it accessible to those who will shape the country's next chapter. We are pleased to support an initiative that brings this perspective to life.”
The sponsorship enforces the cultural dimension to Markaz's corporate social responsibility efforts, which encompass education, youth development and community engagement. By supporting initiatives across these areas, Markaz seeks to contribute to the development of Kuwaiti society while maintaining a connection to the values and institutions that have shaped its progress.
Tura is a Kuwaiti initiative dedicated to documenting the country's oral history through firsthand, personal narratives. Its work seeks to build an archive of Kuwait's collective memory, including the traditions and social practices that have evolved over time.
For Markaz, whose history in Kuwait spans more than five decades, the sponsorship carries a connection to the company's own journey alongside the country's development. Having witnessed significant changes in Kuwait's economic and investment landscape since its establishment in 1974, Markaz recognizes the value of understanding the experiences and institutions that have shaped society. Supporting Tura reflects this appreciation of Kuwait's history and the importance of keeping its stories relevant to new generations.
Commenting on the sponsorship, Abdullatif W. Al-Nusif, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Markaz, said: “At Markaz, our work is centered on creating long-term value, and we believe that the same long-term perspective matters when considering our contribution to society. Kuwait's progress has been shaped by the knowledge, experiences and values passed down through generations. Tura's efforts to document these stories offer an important opportunity to retain that knowledge and make it accessible to those who will shape the country's next chapter. We are pleased to support an initiative that brings this perspective to life.”
The sponsorship enforces the cultural dimension to Markaz's corporate social responsibility efforts, which encompass education, youth development and community engagement. By supporting initiatives across these areas, Markaz seeks to contribute to the development of Kuwaiti society while maintaining a connection to the values and institutions that have shaped its progress.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment