EU Chief Backs Ukraine Energy, Food Ceasefire as Trump Claims Deal
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen threw her weight behind a proposed ceasefire on strikes against food supplies and energy infrastructure on Sunday, hours before Donald Trump declared that Moscow and Kyiv had accepted a halt to attacks on each other’s power networks.
Posting on the U.S. social media platform X after a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, von der Leyen wrote: “Fully supported the call of President Zelenskyy for a ceasefire that would protect global food supplies and energy infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia,”
She said Ukraine’s funding needs for the coming year would be on the agenda at this week’s European Council, and signaled that new money for military hardware was imminent. “This week, the EU will also provide further funding for drones and missiles. To strengthen Ukraine’s defences and protect its skies,” she added.
Trump then announced that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate ceasefire covering attacks on one another’s energy infrastructure. “Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!” he said.
Zelenskyy appeared to be caught off guard. Speaking to a U.S. news outlet, he said: “The ceasefire announcement was news for me. But if Russians agree to an energy ceasefire Ukraine will agree. If President Trump negotiated it with Putin - please tell us when the ceasefire begins - we are ready and we will accept it.”
France Backs Energy Truce
French President Emmanuel Macron also endorsed the push for an energy ceasefire on X, while casting doubt on Moscow’s commitment. “France fully supports the call for a genuine energy truce, to which Ukraine is willing to agree. At this stage, Russia continues to reject it, further intensifying its strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure in recent hours,” he said.
Macron reaffirmed that France would remain at the side of Ukraine and Zelenskyy.
Posting on the U.S. social media platform X after a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, von der Leyen wrote: “Fully supported the call of President Zelenskyy for a ceasefire that would protect global food supplies and energy infrastructure in Ukraine and Russia,”
She said Ukraine’s funding needs for the coming year would be on the agenda at this week’s European Council, and signaled that new money for military hardware was imminent. “This week, the EU will also provide further funding for drones and missiles. To strengthen Ukraine’s defences and protect its skies,” she added.
Trump then announced that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate ceasefire covering attacks on one another’s energy infrastructure. “Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!” he said.
Zelenskyy appeared to be caught off guard. Speaking to a U.S. news outlet, he said: “The ceasefire announcement was news for me. But if Russians agree to an energy ceasefire Ukraine will agree. If President Trump negotiated it with Putin - please tell us when the ceasefire begins - we are ready and we will accept it.”
France Backs Energy Truce
French President Emmanuel Macron also endorsed the push for an energy ceasefire on X, while casting doubt on Moscow’s commitment. “France fully supports the call for a genuine energy truce, to which Ukraine is willing to agree. At this stage, Russia continues to reject it, further intensifying its strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure in recent hours,” he said.
Macron reaffirmed that France would remain at the side of Ukraine and Zelenskyy.
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