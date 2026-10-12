Gaza Olive Harvest Shrinks as War Damages Farms, Blocks Access
(MENAFN) Palestinian farmers in the Gaza Strip are struggling through another difficult olive harvest as yields decline, agricultural land remains damaged and access to many groves is restricted by Israeli military control and areas beyond the so-called “yellow line.”
Farmers working in accessible areas continue collecting olives and removing leaves and branches despite severe shortages of fertilizer, irrigation water and other essential agricultural supplies. Rising labor, transportation and olive-pressing costs have added further pressure, leaving many households unable to secure their usual annual stocks of olives and olive oil.
The challenges come as Gaza’s agricultural sector continues to suffer extensive losses from the war that began on Oct. 8, 2023. On July 13, the Agriculture Ministry estimated the sector’s total losses at more than $3 billion, including $1.49 billion in direct damage and $1.59 billion in indirect losses.
Kamel Baraka, an olive farmer from Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, said production from individual trees had dropped sharply compared with levels recorded before the war.
“A tree that produced around 100 kilograms (220.4 pounds) of olives before the war now produces no more than 20 (44 pounds) to 30 kilograms (66 pounds),” Baraka told reports.
He estimated that the decline in yields had reached approximately 70% to 80%, significantly reducing the amount of produce available for household consumption and commercial sale.
The falling output has weakened a harvest that traditionally provides income for farmers, traders and agricultural workers while helping families maintain their supplies of olive oil throughout the year.
“A season that once provided an important source of income for farmers, traders and workers now barely meets the needs of some families because of current conditions and shortages of essential agricultural supplies,” Baraka said.
Farmers are also struggling to maintain their trees as access to basic inputs becomes increasingly limited. Olive cultivation requires regular irrigation, fertilization and continued care, all of which have become more difficult under the prevailing conditions.
“Olive cultivation requires constant care, fertilizer, irrigation and other inputs that have become increasingly difficult to obtain,” he added.
Beyond the decline in production, restricted access to farmland has further complicated the harvest. Groves located in areas under Israeli military control or beyond the designated “yellow line” remain difficult or impossible for many farmers to reach, preventing them from tending to their trees or collecting their crops.
The combination of damaged agricultural land, shortages of supplies, rising operating costs and reduced yields has placed additional strain on farming families. For many households, the olive harvest is no longer providing the quantities needed to preserve traditional food stocks or generate the income they previously relied on.
The continuing difficulties highlight the wider impact of the war on Gaza’s agricultural livelihoods, with farmers facing obstacles at every stage of production, from maintaining olive trees to harvesting, transporting and processing the crop.
Farmers working in accessible areas continue collecting olives and removing leaves and branches despite severe shortages of fertilizer, irrigation water and other essential agricultural supplies. Rising labor, transportation and olive-pressing costs have added further pressure, leaving many households unable to secure their usual annual stocks of olives and olive oil.
The challenges come as Gaza’s agricultural sector continues to suffer extensive losses from the war that began on Oct. 8, 2023. On July 13, the Agriculture Ministry estimated the sector’s total losses at more than $3 billion, including $1.49 billion in direct damage and $1.59 billion in indirect losses.
Kamel Baraka, an olive farmer from Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, said production from individual trees had dropped sharply compared with levels recorded before the war.
“A tree that produced around 100 kilograms (220.4 pounds) of olives before the war now produces no more than 20 (44 pounds) to 30 kilograms (66 pounds),” Baraka told reports.
He estimated that the decline in yields had reached approximately 70% to 80%, significantly reducing the amount of produce available for household consumption and commercial sale.
The falling output has weakened a harvest that traditionally provides income for farmers, traders and agricultural workers while helping families maintain their supplies of olive oil throughout the year.
“A season that once provided an important source of income for farmers, traders and workers now barely meets the needs of some families because of current conditions and shortages of essential agricultural supplies,” Baraka said.
Farmers are also struggling to maintain their trees as access to basic inputs becomes increasingly limited. Olive cultivation requires regular irrigation, fertilization and continued care, all of which have become more difficult under the prevailing conditions.
“Olive cultivation requires constant care, fertilizer, irrigation and other inputs that have become increasingly difficult to obtain,” he added.
Beyond the decline in production, restricted access to farmland has further complicated the harvest. Groves located in areas under Israeli military control or beyond the designated “yellow line” remain difficult or impossible for many farmers to reach, preventing them from tending to their trees or collecting their crops.
The combination of damaged agricultural land, shortages of supplies, rising operating costs and reduced yields has placed additional strain on farming families. For many households, the olive harvest is no longer providing the quantities needed to preserve traditional food stocks or generate the income they previously relied on.
The continuing difficulties highlight the wider impact of the war on Gaza’s agricultural livelihoods, with farmers facing obstacles at every stage of production, from maintaining olive trees to harvesting, transporting and processing the crop.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment