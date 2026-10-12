Gulf’s AI Ambitions Face a Global Talent Challenge as Mahala.ai Calls for Borderless Hiring
(MENAFN- PAZ Marketing Management) As the UAE and wider Gulf accelerate investment in artificial intelligence, access to experienced Data and AI specialists is emerging as a critical factor in turning the region’s technological ambitions into real-world capabilities.
The scale of the global talent challenge is becoming increasingly evident. According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, 86% of employers expect AI and information-processing technologies to transform their businesses by 2030, while 63% identify skills gaps as a major barrier to business transformation. The report also estimates that 39% of workers’ existing skill sets will be transformed or become outdated by 2030.
AI and big data are also ranked as the fastest-growing skills globally, while Big Data Specialists and AI and Machine Learning Specialists are among the world’s fastest-growing professions.
Amir Grabic, Co-Founder and CEO of Mahala.ai, said: “The Gulf needs the right people to turn its AI ambitions into working systems, and those people exist. The challenge is how companies access them. Many senior Data and AI specialists are genuinely interested in what the UAE and the wider region are building, but they have established lives and careers that they are not prepared to uproot. Increasing salaries or relocation packages does not necessarily change that equation.”
Against this backdrop, Mahala.ai, a Netherlands-headquartered Data and AI talent company active across Europe and the GCC, believes Gulf organizations may need to rethink traditional recruitment models if they are to compete for the senior technical expertise required to implement increasingly sophisticated AI strategies.
At the heart of this demand is a highly specialized group of professionals. Data engineers and data scientists are needed to build, structure and manage the foundations on which AI systems depend, while AI, machine learning and MLOps specialists are required to develop, deploy and maintain the technologies operating on top of those foundations.
Mahala.ai believes the challenge is not simply that these professionals do not exist. Rather, traditional hiring models based on relocation, permanent on-site work or mandatory hybrid arrangements can significantly narrow the available talent pool.
Many experienced Data and AI professionals who could support organizations in the Gulf are already established in their home countries, with families, children in school and mature careers. While they may be interested in contributing to the scale and ambition of AI development across the region, relocating for a new role is often neither attractive nor practical.
“Remote work changes the size of the talent pool almost immediately,” Grabic added. “Instead of asking where the best specialist is willing to move, companies can ask who is best equipped to solve the problem. For senior Data and AI talent in particular, that distinction matters. The opportunity for the Gulf is to deliberately open the door to specialists who are ready to contribute to the region’s growth, but who do not need to physically relocate to do so.”
For highly experienced technology professionals, flexibility has also become an increasingly important part of career decision-making. Requiring relocation can mean asking candidates to exchange an established, self-directed working environment for a model offering less geographic and personal flexibility.
Mahala.ai argues that remote hiring provides Gulf organizations with an alternative: expanding their search beyond professionals who are already based in the region or willing to relocate, while gaining access to experienced international specialists who can integrate directly with Gulf-based teams.
The approach is becoming particularly relevant as organizations move beyond AI experimentation towards implementation.
Building reliable AI capabilities requires more than adopting individual AI tools or models. Organizations first need strong data architecture, engineering, governance and technical infrastructure before advanced AI applications can operate effectively and securely at scale.
Remote models can also allow organizations to access specialized expertise at different stages of their Data and AI development, rather than limiting recruitment to the talent available within commuting distance of an office.
For government, semi-government and regulated organizations, however, expanding the geographic talent pool also raises important questions around security, compliance and data sovereignty.
Mahala.ai’s model is designed to address this by enabling specialists to work remotely within clients’ own sovereign or Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) environments, allowing regulated data to remain in-country while organizations access specialist expertise internationally.
The company also emphasizes that widening the geographic talent pool should not mean lowering the threshold for quality.
Mahala.ai places vetted senior Data Engineers, Data Scientists, AI/ML and MLOps specialists with enterprise, government and semi-government organizations. Candidates are assessed through Mahala.ai’s own vetting protocol, with approximately one in seven candidates admitted, before being independently screened by DataFlow prior to engagement.
According to Mahala.ai, this combination of borderless access, specialist vetting and controlled working environments can offer Gulf organizations another route to building AI capability without relying exclusively on relocation-led recruitment.
The next evolution of the Gulf’s technology talent strategy could therefore be less about competing internationally through increasingly expensive compensation and relocation incentives, and more about changing how and where specialist work is performed.
As AI adoption accelerates across sectors, widening access to experienced Data and AI professionals could help organizations bridge the growing gap between technological ambition and the technical capacity required to deliver it.
The scale of the global talent challenge is becoming increasingly evident. According to the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025, 86% of employers expect AI and information-processing technologies to transform their businesses by 2030, while 63% identify skills gaps as a major barrier to business transformation. The report also estimates that 39% of workers’ existing skill sets will be transformed or become outdated by 2030.
AI and big data are also ranked as the fastest-growing skills globally, while Big Data Specialists and AI and Machine Learning Specialists are among the world’s fastest-growing professions.
Amir Grabic, Co-Founder and CEO of Mahala.ai, said: “The Gulf needs the right people to turn its AI ambitions into working systems, and those people exist. The challenge is how companies access them. Many senior Data and AI specialists are genuinely interested in what the UAE and the wider region are building, but they have established lives and careers that they are not prepared to uproot. Increasing salaries or relocation packages does not necessarily change that equation.”
Against this backdrop, Mahala.ai, a Netherlands-headquartered Data and AI talent company active across Europe and the GCC, believes Gulf organizations may need to rethink traditional recruitment models if they are to compete for the senior technical expertise required to implement increasingly sophisticated AI strategies.
At the heart of this demand is a highly specialized group of professionals. Data engineers and data scientists are needed to build, structure and manage the foundations on which AI systems depend, while AI, machine learning and MLOps specialists are required to develop, deploy and maintain the technologies operating on top of those foundations.
Mahala.ai believes the challenge is not simply that these professionals do not exist. Rather, traditional hiring models based on relocation, permanent on-site work or mandatory hybrid arrangements can significantly narrow the available talent pool.
Many experienced Data and AI professionals who could support organizations in the Gulf are already established in their home countries, with families, children in school and mature careers. While they may be interested in contributing to the scale and ambition of AI development across the region, relocating for a new role is often neither attractive nor practical.
“Remote work changes the size of the talent pool almost immediately,” Grabic added. “Instead of asking where the best specialist is willing to move, companies can ask who is best equipped to solve the problem. For senior Data and AI talent in particular, that distinction matters. The opportunity for the Gulf is to deliberately open the door to specialists who are ready to contribute to the region’s growth, but who do not need to physically relocate to do so.”
For highly experienced technology professionals, flexibility has also become an increasingly important part of career decision-making. Requiring relocation can mean asking candidates to exchange an established, self-directed working environment for a model offering less geographic and personal flexibility.
Mahala.ai argues that remote hiring provides Gulf organizations with an alternative: expanding their search beyond professionals who are already based in the region or willing to relocate, while gaining access to experienced international specialists who can integrate directly with Gulf-based teams.
The approach is becoming particularly relevant as organizations move beyond AI experimentation towards implementation.
Building reliable AI capabilities requires more than adopting individual AI tools or models. Organizations first need strong data architecture, engineering, governance and technical infrastructure before advanced AI applications can operate effectively and securely at scale.
Remote models can also allow organizations to access specialized expertise at different stages of their Data and AI development, rather than limiting recruitment to the talent available within commuting distance of an office.
For government, semi-government and regulated organizations, however, expanding the geographic talent pool also raises important questions around security, compliance and data sovereignty.
Mahala.ai’s model is designed to address this by enabling specialists to work remotely within clients’ own sovereign or Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) environments, allowing regulated data to remain in-country while organizations access specialist expertise internationally.
The company also emphasizes that widening the geographic talent pool should not mean lowering the threshold for quality.
Mahala.ai places vetted senior Data Engineers, Data Scientists, AI/ML and MLOps specialists with enterprise, government and semi-government organizations. Candidates are assessed through Mahala.ai’s own vetting protocol, with approximately one in seven candidates admitted, before being independently screened by DataFlow prior to engagement.
According to Mahala.ai, this combination of borderless access, specialist vetting and controlled working environments can offer Gulf organizations another route to building AI capability without relying exclusively on relocation-led recruitment.
The next evolution of the Gulf’s technology talent strategy could therefore be less about competing internationally through increasingly expensive compensation and relocation incentives, and more about changing how and where specialist work is performed.
As AI adoption accelerates across sectors, widening access to experienced Data and AI professionals could help organizations bridge the growing gap between technological ambition and the technical capacity required to deliver it.
PAZ Marketing Management
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