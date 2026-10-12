Angara Reimagines an Everyday Staple with ‘Uncircle’: A Sculptural Fine Jewellery Hoop Collection
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) India, 12th October 2026: Angara, the global fine jewellery brand renowned for its coloured gemstones, exceptional craftsmanship, and made-to-order creations, today announced the launch of Uncircle—a fresh, design-led interpretation of one of jewellery’s most enduring wardrobe staples. Reimagining the classic hoop through sculptural, non-circular silhouettes and expressive gemstones, the collection offers a contemporary point of view on everyday fine jewellery.
At the heart of Uncircle is an intentional departure from convention. Unlike traditional gemstone hoops, where stones are simply mounted along an existing metal contour, every Uncircle silhouette is left deliberately open with the gemstone thoughtfully integrated to complete the shape itself. Each of the collection’s 11 distinctive architectural forms—Pear, Heart, Octagon, Cushion, Paperclip, Triangle, Kite, Soft Shield, Squircle, Horseshoe, and Half Moon—is paired with a corresponding gemstone cut designed to balance its geometry: a round gemstone finishes the Half Moon, a pear-shaped gemstone balances the Kite, and an East-West oval accents the Paperclip.
Across 22 master designs, 143 parent gemstone iterations, and over 9,900 customizable variations, Uncircle brings Angara’s signature coloured gemstone authority to daily styling. The collection features 10 gemstone varieties, including sapphires, emeralds, rubies, aquamarines, and diamonds. Retaining the effortless ease and versatility that make hoops an essential accessory, Uncircle delivers a striking balance of familiar, yet cast in a bold, new light.
Commenting on the launch, Aditi Daga, Co-founder of Angara, said, “The hoop is easily one of the most loved, universally worn silhouettes in jewellery, but its circular form has remained largely untouched for decades. With Uncircle, we wanted to challenge that symmetry without losing the effortless wearability people love. By allowing the gemstone to actively complete the open contour rather than just sit as an embellishment, the stone becomes integral to the architecture of the piece. It’s modern, sculptural, and expressive, giving an everyday staple an entirely fresh visual language.”
True to Angara’s bespoke approach, Uncircle offers complete made-to-order personalisation. Customers can tailor their chosen silhouette across sterling silver as well as 9K, 14K, and 18K gold and choose between natural and lab-grown diamonds and coloured gemstones, matching each piece to their personal aesthetic and wardrobe.
The Uncircle Collection is now available at:
At the heart of Uncircle is an intentional departure from convention. Unlike traditional gemstone hoops, where stones are simply mounted along an existing metal contour, every Uncircle silhouette is left deliberately open with the gemstone thoughtfully integrated to complete the shape itself. Each of the collection’s 11 distinctive architectural forms—Pear, Heart, Octagon, Cushion, Paperclip, Triangle, Kite, Soft Shield, Squircle, Horseshoe, and Half Moon—is paired with a corresponding gemstone cut designed to balance its geometry: a round gemstone finishes the Half Moon, a pear-shaped gemstone balances the Kite, and an East-West oval accents the Paperclip.
Across 22 master designs, 143 parent gemstone iterations, and over 9,900 customizable variations, Uncircle brings Angara’s signature coloured gemstone authority to daily styling. The collection features 10 gemstone varieties, including sapphires, emeralds, rubies, aquamarines, and diamonds. Retaining the effortless ease and versatility that make hoops an essential accessory, Uncircle delivers a striking balance of familiar, yet cast in a bold, new light.
Commenting on the launch, Aditi Daga, Co-founder of Angara, said, “The hoop is easily one of the most loved, universally worn silhouettes in jewellery, but its circular form has remained largely untouched for decades. With Uncircle, we wanted to challenge that symmetry without losing the effortless wearability people love. By allowing the gemstone to actively complete the open contour rather than just sit as an embellishment, the stone becomes integral to the architecture of the piece. It’s modern, sculptural, and expressive, giving an everyday staple an entirely fresh visual language.”
True to Angara’s bespoke approach, Uncircle offers complete made-to-order personalisation. Customers can tailor their chosen silhouette across sterling silver as well as 9K, 14K, and 18K gold and choose between natural and lab-grown diamonds and coloured gemstones, matching each piece to their personal aesthetic and wardrobe.
The Uncircle Collection is now available at:
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