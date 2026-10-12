World Arthritis Day 2026: Don't Brush Off Persistent Joint Pain as Just Ageing
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial)
Jaipur, 12th October 2026: Joint pain is often brushed aside as a part of growing old, a consequence of long working hours or the result of everyday strain. Doctors, however, caution that pain, stiffness or swelling that keeps returning could point to an underlying joint condition and should not be ignored.
On World Arthritis Day, observed on October 12, health experts have stressed the need for timely diagnosis and treatment. This year's theme, "Achieve Your Dreams", highlights the hopes and aspirations of people living with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. It also underlines the role of early care and support in helping them stay active and continue doing what matters to them.
"Joint pain should not automatically be considered a normal part of ageing, particularly when it is persistent or begins to interfere with everyday activities. Timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment can help preserve joint function and allow people to remain active," said Dr Dilip Mehta, Additional Director, Orthopaedics, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Jaipur.
When to see a doctor
Occasional discomfort after strenuous activity typically eases with rest. Medical evaluation is advised if the following symptoms persist or recur:
•Pain in the knees, hips, shoulders, hands or other joints
•Stiffness on waking up or after long periods of inactivity
•Swelling, tenderness, or warmth around a joint
•Difficulty in bending or moving a joint normally
•Pain while walking, climbing stairs, or exercising
•Joint pain that disturbs sleep or daily routine
Not just a problem of the elderly
Arthritis is an umbrella term for several conditions affecting the joints and surrounding tissues. While osteoarthritis becomes more common with age, inflammatory forms of the disease can also affect younger people. Previous joint injuries, excess weight, repetitive strain, certain autoimmune conditions and genetic factors may raise the risk. As symptoms vary from person to person, proper medical evaluation is essential.
Tips to protect your joints
•Maintain a healthy weight to reduce pressure on weight-bearing joints
•Stay active with regular exercises suited to your fitness level
•Strengthen the muscle surrounding vulnerable joints
•Avoid staying in one position for long periods
•Do not ignore persistent pain, stiffness or swelling
•Consult a doctor if the pain continues or worsens
•Follow the exercise, treatment or rehabilitation plan advised by your doctor
Jaipur, 12th October 2026: Joint pain is often brushed aside as a part of growing old, a consequence of long working hours or the result of everyday strain. Doctors, however, caution that pain, stiffness or swelling that keeps returning could point to an underlying joint condition and should not be ignored.
On World Arthritis Day, observed on October 12, health experts have stressed the need for timely diagnosis and treatment. This year's theme, "Achieve Your Dreams", highlights the hopes and aspirations of people living with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. It also underlines the role of early care and support in helping them stay active and continue doing what matters to them.
"Joint pain should not automatically be considered a normal part of ageing, particularly when it is persistent or begins to interfere with everyday activities. Timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment can help preserve joint function and allow people to remain active," said Dr Dilip Mehta, Additional Director, Orthopaedics, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Jaipur.
When to see a doctor
Occasional discomfort after strenuous activity typically eases with rest. Medical evaluation is advised if the following symptoms persist or recur:
•Pain in the knees, hips, shoulders, hands or other joints
•Stiffness on waking up or after long periods of inactivity
•Swelling, tenderness, or warmth around a joint
•Difficulty in bending or moving a joint normally
•Pain while walking, climbing stairs, or exercising
•Joint pain that disturbs sleep or daily routine
Not just a problem of the elderly
Arthritis is an umbrella term for several conditions affecting the joints and surrounding tissues. While osteoarthritis becomes more common with age, inflammatory forms of the disease can also affect younger people. Previous joint injuries, excess weight, repetitive strain, certain autoimmune conditions and genetic factors may raise the risk. As symptoms vary from person to person, proper medical evaluation is essential.
Tips to protect your joints
•Maintain a healthy weight to reduce pressure on weight-bearing joints
•Stay active with regular exercises suited to your fitness level
•Strengthen the muscle surrounding vulnerable joints
•Avoid staying in one position for long periods
•Do not ignore persistent pain, stiffness or swelling
•Consult a doctor if the pain continues or worsens
•Follow the exercise, treatment or rehabilitation plan advised by your doctor
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