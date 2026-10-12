RAKEZ earns global recognition for HS&E digital transformation at IOSH Awards 2026
(MENAFN- Rakez)
Ras Al Khaimah, 12 October 2026: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has won the Digital Transformation of the Year award at the IOSH Awards 2026 for its ‘Digital Transformation of Regulatory HS&E Ecosystem’ initiative.
Selected from 12 shortlisted organisations globally, RAKEZ was recognised for the scale and impact of its digital transformation of health, safety and environmental (HS&E) regulatory services.
The award-winning initiative has created a fully integrated, in-house digital regulatory ecosystem supporting HS&E processes across more than 33 million square metres of industrial, commercial and construction assets. The transformation has achieved 100% digital adoption and paperless workflows, reduced end-to-end service delivery time by 50%, and enabled a 250% increase in inspections, while introducing real-time reporting and stronger data-driven regulatory oversight.
Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said: “This recognition reflects our commitment to using technology to strengthen regulatory excellence and improve the experience of our business community. By transforming our HS&E processes into an integrated digital ecosystem, we have made our services faster, more efficient and more data-driven, while strengthening our ability to maintain high standards of health, safety and environmental performance.”
Binu Kalarickan, HS&E Director at RAKEZ, said: “Our digital transformation has fundamentally changed the way we manage HS&E regulatory processes across RAKEZ. It gives our teams real-time visibility, enables faster and more effective inspections, and allows us to use data more effectively to identify trends and drive continuous improvement. This award recognises the collective effort behind building a smarter and more proactive HS&E ecosystem.”
The IOSH Awards judges described the initiative as “a highly mature and well-evidenced digital transformation delivered at exceptional scale,” highlighting the ambition of the programme and the level of system integration achieved.
The recognition further strengthens RAKEZ’s focus on digital transformation and regulatory excellence, supporting safer, more efficient and more sustainable operations across its zones.
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Ras Al Khaimah, 12 October 2026: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has won the Digital Transformation of the Year award at the IOSH Awards 2026 for its ‘Digital Transformation of Regulatory HS&E Ecosystem’ initiative.
Selected from 12 shortlisted organisations globally, RAKEZ was recognised for the scale and impact of its digital transformation of health, safety and environmental (HS&E) regulatory services.
The award-winning initiative has created a fully integrated, in-house digital regulatory ecosystem supporting HS&E processes across more than 33 million square metres of industrial, commercial and construction assets. The transformation has achieved 100% digital adoption and paperless workflows, reduced end-to-end service delivery time by 50%, and enabled a 250% increase in inspections, while introducing real-time reporting and stronger data-driven regulatory oversight.
Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, said: “This recognition reflects our commitment to using technology to strengthen regulatory excellence and improve the experience of our business community. By transforming our HS&E processes into an integrated digital ecosystem, we have made our services faster, more efficient and more data-driven, while strengthening our ability to maintain high standards of health, safety and environmental performance.”
Binu Kalarickan, HS&E Director at RAKEZ, said: “Our digital transformation has fundamentally changed the way we manage HS&E regulatory processes across RAKEZ. It gives our teams real-time visibility, enables faster and more effective inspections, and allows us to use data more effectively to identify trends and drive continuous improvement. This award recognises the collective effort behind building a smarter and more proactive HS&E ecosystem.”
The IOSH Awards judges described the initiative as “a highly mature and well-evidenced digital transformation delivered at exceptional scale,” highlighting the ambition of the programme and the level of system integration achieved.
The recognition further strengthens RAKEZ’s focus on digital transformation and regulatory excellence, supporting safer, more efficient and more sustainable operations across its zones.
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