'Dear Smit': Israel President Invites Flydubai Flight FZ1073 Captain To Jerusalem

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Injured flydubai flight FZ107 's Indian Captain Smit Machchar received a letter from Israel President Isaac Herzog, who invited him to come to Jerusalem once he regains his strength and completely heals.

In a post on X, Herzog shared a copy of the letter, with the phrase 'Dear Smit' handwritten beside 'Dear Captain Machchar', adding a personal touch to the formal correspondence.

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Smit sustained serious injuries when his Omani co-pilot attacked him with an emergency axe, UAE investigations into the incident which took place on September 30 revealed. The attempted terror attack on the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight was foiled, and the plane was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely. All Israeli passengers were then transferred back home.

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"While the unfolding of events reads like a thriller, one can only imagine the true sense of terror and grave urgency that overwhelmed the cockpit as you struggled midair for your very being," Herzog told Smit in his letter, dated October 4, 2026. The Israeli president also shared pictures of Smit on a hospital bed reading his letter. Smit is currently receiving medical treatment in the UAE.

Herzog expressed Israel's gratitude for Smit's courage during the crisis and his efforts to avert a certain catastrophe for all the innocent passengers on board. "Your ability to find the strength, to rise above the pain, to combat the immediate threat to your life, and to operate sound judgment demonstrates the strength of your character and the great valour you possess". He wished the Indian pilot a full and speedy recovery.

Herzog also said he looks forward to welcoming Smit to Jerusalem once he regains his strength. "On behalf of the people of Israel, I would be honuored to present you with Israel's highest recognition of civilian heroism, the Israeli Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism," he wrote.

He expressed his trust in the medical assisstance Smit is receiving in the UAE. "As you slowly begin your journey towards healing, I know that you are in the very best hands of our dear friends and pariners in the United Arab Emirates," he said.

Following the incident, captain Smit received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also invited him to Israel as a guest of honour. Netanyahu said he wanted Smit and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of Israel's key international partners, to light a flame at a national ceremony for Israel's Independence Day next May, saying the role was usually reserved for Israeli citizens. "You are a true hero of the brave peoples of India and Israel and you are a hero of the entire world," Netanyahu said in a video his office released of his telephone conversation with the hospitalised captain.

Several other Israeli officials have praised Smit for his role during the ordeal, including Amir Ohana, the Speaker of the Israeli parliament (the Knesset) who said: "The people of Israel are praying for Captain Smit Machchhar, the brave Indian pilot who fought off his co-pilot's mid-air attack to save the Israeli passengers aboard flydubai flight FZ1073.

"In a moment of terror, he showed extraordinary courage. Today, our hearts are with him and his family."

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