Hormuz Attack: India's Seafarers Union Seeks 'Urgent Update' On Missing Sailors

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments since the US-Iran war started on February 28]

The Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) on Monday sought an urgent status update on two Indian seafarers reported missing after a drone attack on the commercial vessel MT Petro Dolphin in the Strait of Hormuz region, urging authorities to confirm their whereabouts and provide support to their families.

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In a post on X, FSUI identified the vessel as Nicaragua-flagged, which was struck by a drone near Oman's Sohar Anchorage on October 11. FSUI had also identified the missing seafarers as Bir Bahadur Yadav and Amit Singh and called for immediate clarification on their status, while raising concerns over the safety of seafarers operating in the region.

The Embassy of India in Oman said it was closely monitoring the situation and maintaining contact with the concerned authorities. "The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation concerning MT PETRO DOLPHIN, a Nicaragua-flagged tanker. Two of the 11 Indian seafarers onboard are reported missing," the Embassy said in a post on X.

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Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz region and confirmed that two of the 11 Indian seafarers aboard MT Petro Dolphin were reported missing following the drone strike.

In its statement, the MEA also reported an attack on MT Valthera, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, which was struck by an unknown projectile, triggering a fire onboard. All 11 Indian seafarers aboard MT Valthera were reported safe.

"The safety and security of Indian seafarers remain a priority for the Government of India. The recurring attacks on commercial shipping in the region are deeply concerning and risk further aggravating an already volatile situation," the MEA said.

The ministry added that the Indian Embassy in Muscat was coordinating with Omani authorities and the respective ship management companies to facilitate the rescue of the missing seafarers and provide assistance to the Indian crew.

India also reiterated its call for de-escalation and a diplomatic resolution to the ongoing conflict, stressing the need to protect commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure.

"Attacks on commercial vessels, seafarers and civilian infrastructure must cease. Freedom of navigation and the safe, unimpeded flow of maritime commerce through international waterways, in accordance with international law, must be upheld," the MEA said.

The incident has renewed concerns over the safety of merchant vessels and their crews navigating the strategically important Strait of Hormuz region, a vital maritime corridor for international trade amid the wider conflict in West Asia.

One Indian killed, 19 rescued in attack on vessel off coast of Oman, ministry says 13 Indian crew members rescued; 1 missing after attack on vessel off Oman coast India says 11 injured in tanker attack while crossing Hormuz, receiving treatment in Oman

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