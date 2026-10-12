Philippine Airlines Extends Manila-Riyadh Flight Cancellations Until November 29
PAL first canceled flights PR654 and PR655 last week. "(We) continue to closely monitor developments and assess conditions affecting the safe operation of its flights. Further updates will be provided as necessary," PAL noted.Recommended For You
Meanwhile, Josh Vasquez, PAL regional head – EMEA & ISC, told Khaleej Times on Monday that flights from Manila to Dubai and Doha are operating as scheduled.
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