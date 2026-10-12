Philippine Airlines Extends Manila-Riyadh Flight Cancellations Until November 29

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Philippine Airlines (PAL) has extended its cancellation of flights between Manila and Riyadh until November 29, the country's flag carrier announced on Monday, citing the "evolving security situation at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport."

PAL first canceled flights PR654 and PR655 last week. "(We) continue to closely monitor developments and assess conditions affecting the safe operation of its flights. Further updates will be provided as necessary," PAL noted.

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Meanwhile, Josh Vasquez, PAL regional head – EMEA & ISC, told Khaleej Times on Monday that flights from Manila to Dubai and Doha are operating as scheduled.