London Halal Forum Opens With Palestinian Breakfast, Gaza Appeal
(MENAFN) The second day of the annual London Halal Forum, which brings together entrepreneurs, investors and industry leaders, opened with a traditional Palestinian breakfast celebrating the cuisine and heritage of Palestine.
The forum is being held at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London and organized by Halal360. It is a joint initiative of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD) and the Halal Products Development Company (HPDC), with a Turkish state-run news agency serving as global communications partner. Participants were served hummus, zaatar, labneh and falafel.
Call to action on Palestine
Bilal Erdogan, deputy chairman of Ibn Haldun University’s Board of Trustees, told the gathering it was meaningful to be among guests who care about Palestine and about the conscience of humanity, “that’s been tarnished tremendously throughout the last three years.”
Recalling the mass pro-Palestine rally held in Istanbul on Jan. 1, 2026, he said another demonstration will take place on Oct. 1 next year. “We will tell the world about the genocide, and we will show solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Palestine for what they have been suffering throughout, especially in these last three years, but obviously since 1948,” said Erdogan.
He stressed that a vast humanitarian crisis persists in Gaza despite “the so-called ceasefire situation.”
“Unfortunately, every day genocide continues. Every day, we have attacks. Every day, we have killings. Not only in Gaza, also in the West Bank.”
Erdogan warned that conditions in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem are “getting worse,” and said “we have to make sure” that the resources “we can put together” are managed strategically so “we have better outcomes.”
Sanctions and economic empowerment
Referring to recent Western sanctions targeting trade with illegal Israeli settlements, he said: “That’s the beginning.”
“Hopefully, they will extend that to hold (whole) Israeli products at some point.”
“This breakfast is sort of a complete version of what we need to do about that, really empowering the producers, empowering the investors, and any startups coming from the region.”
The effort, Erdogan added, should begin on the ground, with food, and then expand into “more valued sectors,” including technology, medicine and other fields.
He said Türkiye will keep doing all it can, and that the Palestine issue transcends political lines.
Asked about media reports that he cannot travel to Israel because he is among senior Turkish officials barred from entering the country, Erdogan said he hopes to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque in the not-very-distant future.
“Inshallah, we can get together and do these meetings in Al-Quds, all together in peace and harmony,” he added.
The forum is being held at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London and organized by Halal360. It is a joint initiative of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD) and the Halal Products Development Company (HPDC), with a Turkish state-run news agency serving as global communications partner. Participants were served hummus, zaatar, labneh and falafel.
Call to action on Palestine
Bilal Erdogan, deputy chairman of Ibn Haldun University’s Board of Trustees, told the gathering it was meaningful to be among guests who care about Palestine and about the conscience of humanity, “that’s been tarnished tremendously throughout the last three years.”
Recalling the mass pro-Palestine rally held in Istanbul on Jan. 1, 2026, he said another demonstration will take place on Oct. 1 next year. “We will tell the world about the genocide, and we will show solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Palestine for what they have been suffering throughout, especially in these last three years, but obviously since 1948,” said Erdogan.
He stressed that a vast humanitarian crisis persists in Gaza despite “the so-called ceasefire situation.”
“Unfortunately, every day genocide continues. Every day, we have attacks. Every day, we have killings. Not only in Gaza, also in the West Bank.”
Erdogan warned that conditions in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem are “getting worse,” and said “we have to make sure” that the resources “we can put together” are managed strategically so “we have better outcomes.”
Sanctions and economic empowerment
Referring to recent Western sanctions targeting trade with illegal Israeli settlements, he said: “That’s the beginning.”
“Hopefully, they will extend that to hold (whole) Israeli products at some point.”
“This breakfast is sort of a complete version of what we need to do about that, really empowering the producers, empowering the investors, and any startups coming from the region.”
The effort, Erdogan added, should begin on the ground, with food, and then expand into “more valued sectors,” including technology, medicine and other fields.
He said Türkiye will keep doing all it can, and that the Palestine issue transcends political lines.
Asked about media reports that he cannot travel to Israel because he is among senior Turkish officials barred from entering the country, Erdogan said he hopes to visit Al-Aqsa Mosque in the not-very-distant future.
“Inshallah, we can get together and do these meetings in Al-Quds, all together in peace and harmony,” he added.
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