Moci Introduces Faster, Easier Payment Options Through Apple Pay, Google Pay

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has introduced Apple Pay and Google Pay as additional payment options for settling fees for its services through its electronic platforms and smartphone application, aiming to make transactions faster and more convenient for users.

In a post on its X platform, MoCI announced the availability of the two digital payment services, allowing customers to pay for Ministry services using their preferred mobile payment methods without relying solely on traditional payment options.

The new facility is designed to simplify payment procedures and improve the overall user experience when accessing the Ministry's digital services. By integrating Apple Pay and Google Pay into its electronic platforms, the Ministry is seeking to make completing trans-actions easier, quicker and more accessible.

According to the post, customers can now use either payment service to settle service fees through all the Ministry's electronic platforms, as well as its smartphone application. The expanded payment options are expected to offer greater flexibility for individuals and businesses dealing with the Ministry.

Apple Pay and Google Pay are widely used digital payment services that allow users to make payments through compatible smartphones and other supported devices. Their availability on the Ministry's platforms provides customers with an alternative to entering payment details manually, where supported by their devices and payment cards.

The introduction of the services also reflects the growing role of digital payment solutions in public-sector service delivery. As government entities continue to expand their electronic services, convenient and secure payment methods have become an important part of improving access to public services and reducing the effort required to complete administrative procedures.

For customers, the integration means that paying ministry fees can be completed through the same digital channels they already use to access its services. This is expected to help streamline the payment process and make online transactions more straightforward.

The Ministry's announcement forms part of broader efforts to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of its electronic services. Providing multiple payment options can help accommodate different user preferences while supporting a smoother digital experience for customers.

The availability of Apple Pay and Google Pay across the Ministry's electronic platforms and mobile application gives users additional flexibility when settling fees, allowing them to choose the payment method that best suits their needs.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry continues to provide digital channels for accessing its services, with the latest payment options adding another layer of convenience for individuals and businesses completing transactions

online.