Aqarat: Real Estate Sales Value Falls In 41St Week Of 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The General Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) said some indicators in Qatar's real estate market declined last week.

Data published by the authority on its account on the social media platform X on Sunday showed that the total value of real estate sales contracts during the 41st week of 2026, from October 4 to 10, reached QR458m, down 14 percent week over week and 28.1 percent year over year.

A total of 111 sales contracts were recorded, a decline of 19.6 percent week over week and 24 percent year over year.

By property type, villas accounted for the largest share of sales, valued at QR221m, or 48.3 percent of the total. Vacant land followed at QR121.2m, or 26.5 percent, while residential apartments accounted for QR37.7m, or 8.2 percent. Other property types totaled QR78m, or 17 percent.

Al Rayyan Municipality led sales by value at QR166.2m, followed by Doha Municipality at QR165.7m and Al Daayen Municipality at QR53.8m.

Regarding mortgage activity, the authority reported 27 mortgage contracts during the week, with a combined value of QR114.56m. Mortgage value fell 89 percent week over week and 94.3 percent year over year. The number of contracts was unchanged from the previous week but increased 17.4 percent year over year.

By property type, villas accounted for QR83m, or 72.8 percent of mortgage value, while vacant land accounted for QR31m, or 27.2 percent.

Doha Municipality ranked first in mortgage value at QR74m, followed by Al Daayen Municipality at QR24m and Al Wakrah Municipality at QR6m.

In the rental market, the authority reported 400 lease contracts with a combined value of QR3.04m. Rental value fell 82.3 percent week over week and 79.6 percent year over year. The number of contracts declined 78.4 percent week over week and 77.3 percent year over

year.

By property type, villas accounted for QR1.34m in rental value, or 44.1 percent of the total, followed by apartments at QR1.08m, or 35.5 percent, and commercial showrooms at QR440,000, or 14.5 percent. Other property types accounted for QR180,000, or 5.9 percent.

Al Rayyan Municipality led rental value at QR1.13m, followed by Doha Municipality at QR700,000 and Al Wakrah Municipality at QR480,000.

Meanwhile Qatar's real estate market recorded mixed performance across sales, mortgage and rental activity during the week from September 27 to October 3 2026, with mortgage transactions posting a sharp year-on-year increase while sales and rental activity declined.

The property sales reached QR482.4m across 118 transactions during the week. The value of sales was down 20% year-on-year and 30.9% from the previous week, while the number of transactions declined by 21.9% year-on-year and 15.1% week-on-week.

The mortgage activity presented a stronger picture in annual terms. Mortgage transactions reached approximately QR1.04bn across 27 contracts, representing a substantial 198.4% increase year-on-year. However, mortgage value fell 53.8% week-on-week, while the number of transactions increased 22.7% year-on-year but declined 12.9% compared with the previous

week.