Lapid Says Israel Unlikely to Fight Iran Before Elections
(MENAFN) Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said Monday that the intelligence information available to him does not suggest Israel will enter a war with Iran before the parliamentary elections scheduled for Oct. 27.
Lapid accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of using warnings about a potential conflict with Iran or possible attacks against Israel to influence the political agenda ahead of the vote.
As opposition leader, Lapid receives security and military briefings from Netanyahu, particularly on major military operations and developments that could lead to war.
Speaking to Israeli radio, Lapid criticized the prime minister’s approach to security concerns during the election campaign, arguing that warnings about imminent threats could shape public debate and affect voters’ priorities.
“The prime minister can dominate the agenda by warning of an imminent terrorist attack or a war with Iran. Whether that is good for Israel is a question voters should ask themselves,” he said.
Reports indicated that Netanyahu convened a security meeting on Sunday evening to discuss developments related to Iran. The meeting came amid continued speculation over the possibility of further military escalation between the two countries.
However, Lapid said the intelligence available to him did not point to an imminent conflict before the elections.
“Based on the intelligence available to me, no war with Iran is expected before the elections,” Lapid added.
The parliamentary elections on Oct. 27 are expected to be a significant political test for Netanyahu and the opposition parties seeking to replace his government. The campaign has unfolded amid security concerns and disagreements over the government’s handling of regional threats.
Recent opinion polls have placed opposition parties ahead of Netanyahu’s political bloc, although they have not indicated a clear parliamentary majority capable of forming a government.
The dispute over the prospect of war intensified after Netanyahu warned on Sept. 29 that Israel’s adversaries could attempt attacks before the elections. Lapid responded by accusing the prime minister of using fear for political purposes.
After receiving a security briefing from Netanyahu, Lapid said there was no justification for alarming the public and stressed that the elections should take place as scheduled.
His remarks highlight the role of national security in Israel’s election campaign, as political leaders debate the likelihood of further confrontation with Iran and the implications of potential military developments for voters.
Lapid accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of using warnings about a potential conflict with Iran or possible attacks against Israel to influence the political agenda ahead of the vote.
As opposition leader, Lapid receives security and military briefings from Netanyahu, particularly on major military operations and developments that could lead to war.
Speaking to Israeli radio, Lapid criticized the prime minister’s approach to security concerns during the election campaign, arguing that warnings about imminent threats could shape public debate and affect voters’ priorities.
“The prime minister can dominate the agenda by warning of an imminent terrorist attack or a war with Iran. Whether that is good for Israel is a question voters should ask themselves,” he said.
Reports indicated that Netanyahu convened a security meeting on Sunday evening to discuss developments related to Iran. The meeting came amid continued speculation over the possibility of further military escalation between the two countries.
However, Lapid said the intelligence available to him did not point to an imminent conflict before the elections.
“Based on the intelligence available to me, no war with Iran is expected before the elections,” Lapid added.
The parliamentary elections on Oct. 27 are expected to be a significant political test for Netanyahu and the opposition parties seeking to replace his government. The campaign has unfolded amid security concerns and disagreements over the government’s handling of regional threats.
Recent opinion polls have placed opposition parties ahead of Netanyahu’s political bloc, although they have not indicated a clear parliamentary majority capable of forming a government.
The dispute over the prospect of war intensified after Netanyahu warned on Sept. 29 that Israel’s adversaries could attempt attacks before the elections. Lapid responded by accusing the prime minister of using fear for political purposes.
After receiving a security briefing from Netanyahu, Lapid said there was no justification for alarming the public and stressed that the elections should take place as scheduled.
His remarks highlight the role of national security in Israel’s election campaign, as political leaders debate the likelihood of further confrontation with Iran and the implications of potential military developments for voters.
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