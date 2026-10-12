Oman SailFree team delivers impressive performance at the 2026 World Sailing Inclusion Championship in Portugal
(MENAFN- omansail) 12 October 2026, Muscat – Sailors from Oman Sail’s SailFree programme, run in partnership with bp Oman, concluded a successful campaign at the 2026 World Sailing Inclusion Championship in Portimão, Portugal, after demonstrating their skill and determination against a world-class fleet. The Omani athletes secured impressive top-tier finishes across both the Hansa 303 and RS Venture classes.
Malik Al Qartoubi and Ghalya Al Jabri secured 4th place in the Hansa 303 class, narrowly missing the podium by two points. In the same event, Ali Al Gusaini and Mohammed Al Amri delivered a strong finish, securing 8th place. Meanwhile, in the RS Venture Connect class, Zaher Al Atbi and Moosa Al Nafai claimed 24th place in a tight fleet but gained invaluable high-level experience against fierce global competition.
Building on last year's inaugural edition in Mussanah, this year's championship provided the sailors with an essential platform to develop as athletes, test their technical abilities, gather crucial experience, and proudly fly the flag for the Sultanate of Oman overseas.
Nawaf Al Ghadani, Team Leader, said, "Our team delivered an impressive performance in Portimão, competing with absolute dedication and resilience against the best adaptive sailors in the world. Securing a strong fourth place in the Hansa 303 and solidifying our standing across classes is a testament to the hard work the sailors put into their training. This championship has tested their skills, built immense confidence, and showcased the incredible progress of adaptive sports in Oman."
Ibrahim Al Hinai, Social Investment Manager at bp Oman, Kuwait and Qatar, further commented: "We are incredibly proud of the SailFree athletes for their performance and dedication in Portugal. This achievement highlights the true value of the SailFree programme, proving how consistent community investment and the empowerment of persons with disabilities create life-changing opportunities. Seeing our sailors compete and succeed on a global stage is an inspiration to us all, and we look forward to continuing our support for the next generation of athletes through this vital initiative."
Participating in top-tier international regattas directly aligns with the overarching objectives of Oman Sail and bp Oman for SailFree by creating structured pathways for persons with disabilities to progress from introductory sailing to advanced competition, while raising awareness of adaptive sports and fostering equal opportunity within the community for people of all abilities to take an active role in society.
Malik Al Qartoubi and Ghalya Al Jabri secured 4th place in the Hansa 303 class, narrowly missing the podium by two points. In the same event, Ali Al Gusaini and Mohammed Al Amri delivered a strong finish, securing 8th place. Meanwhile, in the RS Venture Connect class, Zaher Al Atbi and Moosa Al Nafai claimed 24th place in a tight fleet but gained invaluable high-level experience against fierce global competition.
Building on last year's inaugural edition in Mussanah, this year's championship provided the sailors with an essential platform to develop as athletes, test their technical abilities, gather crucial experience, and proudly fly the flag for the Sultanate of Oman overseas.
Nawaf Al Ghadani, Team Leader, said, "Our team delivered an impressive performance in Portimão, competing with absolute dedication and resilience against the best adaptive sailors in the world. Securing a strong fourth place in the Hansa 303 and solidifying our standing across classes is a testament to the hard work the sailors put into their training. This championship has tested their skills, built immense confidence, and showcased the incredible progress of adaptive sports in Oman."
Ibrahim Al Hinai, Social Investment Manager at bp Oman, Kuwait and Qatar, further commented: "We are incredibly proud of the SailFree athletes for their performance and dedication in Portugal. This achievement highlights the true value of the SailFree programme, proving how consistent community investment and the empowerment of persons with disabilities create life-changing opportunities. Seeing our sailors compete and succeed on a global stage is an inspiration to us all, and we look forward to continuing our support for the next generation of athletes through this vital initiative."
Participating in top-tier international regattas directly aligns with the overarching objectives of Oman Sail and bp Oman for SailFree by creating structured pathways for persons with disabilities to progress from introductory sailing to advanced competition, while raising awareness of adaptive sports and fostering equal opportunity within the community for people of all abilities to take an active role in society.
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