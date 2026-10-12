Istanbul Strait Shut Down After 6,000-Ton Tanker Loses Engine

Ship traffic through the Istanbul Strait was halted Sunday after a Malta-flagged chemical tanker lost engine power during its passage toward Italy, Türkiye’s General Directorate of Coastal Safety said.The 110-meter vessel, the Ivyan, was hauling 6,000 tons of vegetable oil from Bulgaria to Italy when the malfunction struck mid-transit, the directorate said in a statement. The ship then dropped anchor off Kanlica.Rescue crews moved in quickly. The Coast Guard and the directorate sent the Kurtarma 7 and Kurtarma 11 tugboats, along with the Tahlisiye 9 rescue boat, to the scene.Authorities said the tanker’s breakdown prompted the suspension of all traffic through the waterway. They added that the vessel will be secured at the Kucukcekmece anchorage area.Near-miss caught on cameraFootage recorded on mobile phones by local residents showed the tanker halting at the last moment after appearing to drift toward the shore.

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