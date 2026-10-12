Shura Secretary-General Highlights Promising Institutional Vision To Strengthen Council's Work

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Secretary-General of the Shura Council Nayef bin Mohammed al-Mahmoud announced that the Council's General Secretariat completed preparations for the opening of the second ordinary session of the Council's second legislative term, marking its 55th annual session.

He noted that the preparations reflect a forward-looking institutional vision and draw on qualified national personnel to ensure the continuity of the Council's work and improve institutional performance.

Speaking at a meeting with local media representatives Sunday, al-Mahmoud explained that the opening session would be followed by the first working session, during which the procedures stipulated in the Shura Council's internal regulations would be carried out.

He highlighted the General Secretariat's efforts to test technical and logistical systems and verify the readiness of all facilities to ensure the smooth and efficient conduct of proceedings. Coordination has also been carried out with the relevant entities to ensure the readiness of buildings, facilities, systems, technologies and personnel.

Al-Mahmoud stressed that the secretariat's preparations extend beyond the opening session to cover the entire session and legislative term. These include preparations for weekly sessions and committee meetings, receiving parliamentary delegations, arranging bilateral meetings, and supporting the Council's activities and engagements in Qatar and abroad.

He added that qualified national personnel support the Council and its various bodies in carrying out their duties and responsibilities in accordance with approved regulations and rules, as well as directives issued by the Council's leadership.

He emphasised that the General Secretariat's role extends beyond routine administrative work, combining institutional responsibilities with specialised legal functions that reflect the Shura Council's status as the country's legislative authority, alongside the political and diplomatic expertise required for parliamentary work.

Al-Mahmoud underscored the need to carry out these responsibilities within a clear institutional framework and in accordance with the Council's internal regulations to ensure coordination among administrative, legal and parliamentary functions and improve efficiency and quality.

In this context, he revealed that the General Secretariat had developed its 2025-2030 strategy, launched during the previous legislative session, to set institutional priorities and establish a roadmap for future operations.

The strategy has six objectives: strengthening institutional governance; improving operational efficiency through digital transformation and innovation; supporting legislative and oversight functions; expanding local and international partnerships and cooperation; developing a workforce equipped for future needs; and enhancing community engagement. It also includes 46 projects to be implemented over five years.

Reviewing the strategy's first year of implementation, al-Mahmoud pointed out that it helped strengthen governance across the Secretariat by activating the organisational structure, clarifying departmental responsibilities, documenting work procedures and improving operational mechanisms.

He further noted that the strategy improved operational efficiency through digitalisation and innovation, including the automation of Council processes and the development of its technical and technological infrastructure.

In this regard, he noted that most of the Council's operations are now carried out electronically. He highlighted several digital systems developed and implemented by the Council, including the "Injaz" system for managing projects and strategies and monitoring their implementation across various departments, and the "Integrated System," which helps employees and departments fulfil their job responsibilities and access all required services, particularly those related to human resources and financial affairs. The latter also serves as a source of data and information.

Al-Mahmoud also highlighted the digital transformation of the Sessions and Committees Department, a key division of the General Secretariat. Digitising workflows for session agendas, minutes and committee meetings has converted more than a quarter of a million sheets of paper into digital documents.

The shift has reduced printing, cut paper consumption, generated financial savings and supported environmental conservation, he pointed out.

He stated that these achievements advance the General Secretariat's strategic objectives and support Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in improving institutional efficiency and sustainability and adopting modern digital solutions.

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HE Secretary-General of the Shura Council Nayef bin Mohammed al-Mahmoud highlighted the General Secretariat's efforts to support the Council's legislative and oversight functions. These include developing a guide to legal competencies and strengthening co-ordination with the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, reflecting ongoing cooperation between the Shura Council and the government and complementing the work of the two branches within their respective mandates.

On partnerships and institutional cooperation, al-Mahmoud noted that the General Secretariat is working to strengthen collaboration at the local and international levels through agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) covering training, professional development, and the exchange of expertise and knowledge.

These include an MoU with the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, represented by the Institute of Public Administration, on training, research, studies and legal awareness, as well as an MoU with the Diplomatic Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on research and the delivery of programs and workshops related to diplomatic blade-->

Other agreements include MoUs with Qatar News Agency (QNA) on cooperation; with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), represented by Qatar Digital Academy, on training; and with the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) on joint training initiatives. An MoU was also signed with the State Audit Bureau to cooperate in training and professional development.

As part of its international cooperation and efforts to exchange expertise, the General Secretariat has organised visits for its staff to legislative bodies in brotherly and friendly countries to learn from their experiences and best practices, Al Mahmoud added.

The Secretariat has also received delegations from counterpart councils to share the Shura Council's experience, strengthen ties between administrative and legal staff, and exchange expertise and knowledge related to parliamentary work.

Hel stressed that these initiatives are guided by a clear vision and a structured training plan aimed at developing skilled and qualified personnel to support legislative work and preparing national talent for leadership roles within the General Secretariat. These efforts contribute to achieving institutional objectives and ensuring continuity in performance.

He also highlighted the Secretariat's commitment to developing a second tier of leaders by equipping national talent with the skills and knowledge needed to take on future leadership responsibilities, ensuring institutional continuity and empowering Qatari professionals.

On community engagement, al-Mahmoud explained that the General Secretariat seeks to expand its outreach to different segments of society by inviting representatives of social centres, universities, academic programs, and official institutions, as well as writers and legal professionals, to attend Council sessions. This reflects the Council's commitment to strengthening public engagement and raising awareness of its work and mandate.

He also announced the forthcoming launch of Al Shura magazine, a quarterly publication covering the Council's work and activities. The magazine will provide another channel for engaging with the public and a platform for publishing studies, legal opinions and material related to parliamentary and legislative affairs.

Al-Mahmoud further highlighted the upcoming launch of the Council's revamped website, which will feature interactive tools and direct communication channels with the public. These include a legislative process tracking service enabling citizens to follow legislation, laws, and legislative proposals through their various stages, as well as an interactive platform for gauging public opinion on issues of importance to society.

He underscored the General Secretariat's commitment to strengthening communication with traditional and digital media, recognising the media's role in keeping the public informed about the Council's proceedings, including those held at Tamim Bin Hamad Hall.

He commended local media for its professional and objective coverage of the Council's events, activities and meetings, both in Qatar and abroad.

Through its Media Office, the General Secretariat maintains regular contact with media outlets, provides representatives with the data and information they need on the Council's work, and exchanges views on issues of mutual interest, he said. These efforts help strengthen the local media's role in highlighting the Council's activities and mandate.

Concluding his remarks, al-Mahmoud affirmed that the General Secretariat continues to develop its tools and operational mechanisms through an integrated institutional approach that keeps pace with developments in legislative and parliamentary work while promoting efficiency, governance and innovation.

He added that the coming period will see continued implementation of strategic projects, greater investment in national talent and expanded institutional partnerships, all aimed at supporting the Shura Council and enabling it to carry out its duties effectively, in line with the directives of the wise leadership of the country and the aspirations of its citizens. (QNA)

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