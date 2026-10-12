stc as platinum sponsor of the 3rd season finale of “30 Challenge”
(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 12 October 2026: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, successfully concluded the third season of the sports program “30 Challenge” amid strong public turnout and attendance exceeding 5,000 people. The closing ceremony was held in the presence of Kuwait’s Minister of State for Youth and Sport Affairs, Dr. Tareq Hamad Nasser Al-Jalahma, alongside members of the stc team and a large number of influencers and officials.
The season finale also generated strong audience engagement both in person and online, with the program’s livestream on YouTube surpassing 45 million views. This reflected the program’s success and the popularity it has gained among younger generation, sports enthusiasts and followers of entertainment content in Kuwait and across the region. Abdulrahman Al-Shatti was crowned champion of the third season of the “30 Challenge” following a series of exciting and engaging competitions in which contestants took part in athletic challenges and answered general knowledge questions related to football.
Through its Platinum Sponsorship of the program, stc continued to support initiatives that bring members of the community together around shared interests and provide the younger generation with engaging experiences that combine entertainment with practical value. The sponsorship formed part of stc’s comprehensive corporate social responsibility framework and reflected its commitment to Kuwait’s sports sector and youth-focused initiatives.
As Platinum Sponsor, stc maintained an active presence throughout the program’s third season and through the grand finale, strengthening its commitment to engaging audiences through platforms and experiences that reflect their interests, while also showcasing its latest products, services and digital solutions.
In a statement, stc affirmed that supporting initiatives that encourage participation and audience engagement represents an important part of its broader approach to community outreach. The Company continues to identify opportunities to connect with different segments of society through meaningful experiences that reflect their interests and help build stronger relationships with the communities it serves.
stc also highlighted the growing role of digital content in shaping how people communicate, engage and share experiences. Through partnerships with local content creators and support for widely followed initiatives, the Company seeks to enrich the digital landscape and contribute to platforms that deliver engaging and entertaining content to audiences across the region.
This sponsorship, alongside stc’s other initiatives, aligns with the objectives and focus areas of the Company’s annual CSR and sustainability programs, with particular emphasis on supporting the youth and Kuwait’s sports community.
The season finale also generated strong audience engagement both in person and online, with the program’s livestream on YouTube surpassing 45 million views. This reflected the program’s success and the popularity it has gained among younger generation, sports enthusiasts and followers of entertainment content in Kuwait and across the region. Abdulrahman Al-Shatti was crowned champion of the third season of the “30 Challenge” following a series of exciting and engaging competitions in which contestants took part in athletic challenges and answered general knowledge questions related to football.
Through its Platinum Sponsorship of the program, stc continued to support initiatives that bring members of the community together around shared interests and provide the younger generation with engaging experiences that combine entertainment with practical value. The sponsorship formed part of stc’s comprehensive corporate social responsibility framework and reflected its commitment to Kuwait’s sports sector and youth-focused initiatives.
As Platinum Sponsor, stc maintained an active presence throughout the program’s third season and through the grand finale, strengthening its commitment to engaging audiences through platforms and experiences that reflect their interests, while also showcasing its latest products, services and digital solutions.
In a statement, stc affirmed that supporting initiatives that encourage participation and audience engagement represents an important part of its broader approach to community outreach. The Company continues to identify opportunities to connect with different segments of society through meaningful experiences that reflect their interests and help build stronger relationships with the communities it serves.
stc also highlighted the growing role of digital content in shaping how people communicate, engage and share experiences. Through partnerships with local content creators and support for widely followed initiatives, the Company seeks to enrich the digital landscape and contribute to platforms that deliver engaging and entertaining content to audiences across the region.
This sponsorship, alongside stc’s other initiatives, aligns with the objectives and focus areas of the Company’s annual CSR and sustainability programs, with particular emphasis on supporting the youth and Kuwait’s sports community.
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