China Sanctions Belize, Paraguay Ministers Over Taiwan Relations
(MENAFN) China announced sanctions on Monday against two ministers from Belize and Paraguay, including restrictions on entry into the country, in response to their governments’ diplomatic relations with Taiwan.
The measures target Belizean Foreign Minister Francis Fonseca and Paraguay’s Minister of Information and Communication Technologies Gustavo Villate. Beijing accused the officials of supporting ties with Taiwan through their actions and public statements on China-related matters, which it said undermined its core interests.
In separate statements, China’s Foreign Ministry described the officials as “certain anti-China politicians” and said their conduct had contributed to efforts supporting diplomatic relations with Taiwan in their respective countries.
The sanctions include freezing any assets the two ministers hold in China, prohibiting Chinese organizations and individuals from conducting transactions or pursuing cooperation with them, and barring them from entering the country.
According to the ministry, the measures are intended to protect China’s “sovereignty, security and development interests” and oppose what Beijing characterizes as “separatist activities” aimed at “Taiwan independence.”
The decision underscores China’s continued opposition to official diplomatic relations between Taiwan and other countries. Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and has repeatedly urged governments worldwide to maintain diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China rather than Taipei.
Belize and Paraguay are among the countries that maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Beijing’s latest action signals its willingness to use targeted sanctions against foreign officials it accuses of supporting Taiwan’s international engagement.
The measures target Belizean Foreign Minister Francis Fonseca and Paraguay’s Minister of Information and Communication Technologies Gustavo Villate. Beijing accused the officials of supporting ties with Taiwan through their actions and public statements on China-related matters, which it said undermined its core interests.
In separate statements, China’s Foreign Ministry described the officials as “certain anti-China politicians” and said their conduct had contributed to efforts supporting diplomatic relations with Taiwan in their respective countries.
The sanctions include freezing any assets the two ministers hold in China, prohibiting Chinese organizations and individuals from conducting transactions or pursuing cooperation with them, and barring them from entering the country.
According to the ministry, the measures are intended to protect China’s “sovereignty, security and development interests” and oppose what Beijing characterizes as “separatist activities” aimed at “Taiwan independence.”
The decision underscores China’s continued opposition to official diplomatic relations between Taiwan and other countries. Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and has repeatedly urged governments worldwide to maintain diplomatic relations with the People’s Republic of China rather than Taipei.
Belize and Paraguay are among the countries that maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan. Beijing’s latest action signals its willingness to use targeted sanctions against foreign officials it accuses of supporting Taiwan’s international engagement.
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