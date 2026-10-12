Eternal’s Zomato and Blinkit launch "Main Udega", an anthem celebrating delivery partners and their journeys towards their dreams
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Celebrates delivery partners who have chosen gig work as a stepping stone to the future they envision
Composed by National Award-winning music composer, Amit Trivedi for Hindi, sung by Junaid Ahmed and lyrics by Sidhant Mago
Creative Supervision & Audio Production by Routed Media.
Link to the anthem here
National, October 12, 2026: Eternal’s Zomato, India’s food ordering and delivery platform, and Blinkit, a quick commerce company, unveils "Main Udega", an anthem that celebrates delivery partners and the dreams that drive them.
Composed by National Award winning musician, Amit Trivedi for Hindi, sung by Junaid Ahmed and lyrics by Sidhant Mago, the anthem spotlights the aspirations, resilience and determination of delivery partners across India. Gig work is a choice. It offers the flexibility to earn while building towards something larger: building a business, pursuing an education, securing a family’s future, or following a passion.
'Main Udega' is built on a single belief: the future is something you can choose. Through Amit Trivedi's music, it captures the optimism and determination of people growing their wings, ready for the day they take flight.
Speaking on the launch, Albinder Singh Dhindsa, Group CEO, Eternal, said, "At Eternal, we are proud of the different ways that our platforms help people progress in life. We wanted to encapsulate this spirit of our motivated gig workers who are chasing their dreams and we are grateful we get to be a part of their journeys.”
Amit Trivedi, singer and composer said, “Behind every last mile delivery, there is a living beating heart - with its own dreams, ambitions and passions. That hope, that energy, that momentum, that heartbeat, is what these beats are written to…”
With creative supervision and audio production by Routed Media, the song is now streaming on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Gaana, Spotify and Youtube.
Composed by National Award-winning music composer, Amit Trivedi for Hindi, sung by Junaid Ahmed and lyrics by Sidhant Mago
Creative Supervision & Audio Production by Routed Media.
Link to the anthem here
National, October 12, 2026: Eternal’s Zomato, India’s food ordering and delivery platform, and Blinkit, a quick commerce company, unveils "Main Udega", an anthem that celebrates delivery partners and the dreams that drive them.
Composed by National Award winning musician, Amit Trivedi for Hindi, sung by Junaid Ahmed and lyrics by Sidhant Mago, the anthem spotlights the aspirations, resilience and determination of delivery partners across India. Gig work is a choice. It offers the flexibility to earn while building towards something larger: building a business, pursuing an education, securing a family’s future, or following a passion.
'Main Udega' is built on a single belief: the future is something you can choose. Through Amit Trivedi's music, it captures the optimism and determination of people growing their wings, ready for the day they take flight.
Speaking on the launch, Albinder Singh Dhindsa, Group CEO, Eternal, said, "At Eternal, we are proud of the different ways that our platforms help people progress in life. We wanted to encapsulate this spirit of our motivated gig workers who are chasing their dreams and we are grateful we get to be a part of their journeys.”
Amit Trivedi, singer and composer said, “Behind every last mile delivery, there is a living beating heart - with its own dreams, ambitions and passions. That hope, that energy, that momentum, that heartbeat, is what these beats are written to…”
With creative supervision and audio production by Routed Media, the song is now streaming on Apple Music, Amazon Music, Gaana, Spotify and Youtube.
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