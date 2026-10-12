Saudi King Says Dammam Airport Attacked; Houthis Claim Oil Strikes
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia said King Fahd International Airport in the eastern city of Dammam was attacked Sunday evening, while Yemen’s Houthi group claimed strikes on two Saudi airports and major oil installations.
The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said damage assessments and safety inspections were under way at the airport, coordinated with the relevant authorities. It gave no immediate information on casualties or the extent of the damage, saying only that the incident came amid continuing attacks on civilian aviation facilities in the kingdom.
The Saudi-led coalition said separately on the U.S. social media platform X that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a drone over the Eastern Province.
Earlier in the day, GACA reported a separate attack on King Khalid International Airport in the capital, Riyadh. It said the attack caused injuries but did not give their number or severity.
Houthis claim responsibility
In a televised statement, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for the Dammam attack. He said the strike hit its target directly and disrupted air traffic.
Saree also claimed strikes on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, on Saudi oil giant Aramco’s Shedgum gas plant, and on its Tanajib oil facility in the Eastern Province.
He said the operations were retaliation for Saudi airstrikes on Yemen and threatened further attacks on the kingdom.
The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said damage assessments and safety inspections were under way at the airport, coordinated with the relevant authorities. It gave no immediate information on casualties or the extent of the damage, saying only that the incident came amid continuing attacks on civilian aviation facilities in the kingdom.
The Saudi-led coalition said separately on the U.S. social media platform X that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed a drone over the Eastern Province.
Earlier in the day, GACA reported a separate attack on King Khalid International Airport in the capital, Riyadh. It said the attack caused injuries but did not give their number or severity.
Houthis claim responsibility
In a televised statement, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree claimed responsibility for the Dammam attack. He said the strike hit its target directly and disrupted air traffic.
Saree also claimed strikes on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, on Saudi oil giant Aramco’s Shedgum gas plant, and on its Tanajib oil facility in the Eastern Province.
He said the operations were retaliation for Saudi airstrikes on Yemen and threatened further attacks on the kingdom.
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