Global Markets Open Mixed as Geopolitical Risks Shape Investor Sentiment
(MENAFN) Global financial markets began the week with mixed performance as investors assessed developments in the Middle East, expectations for US Federal Reserve policy and uncertainty surrounding technology companies’ earnings prospects. Attention also shifted toward upcoming inflation figures, which could influence monetary policy decisions and market direction worldwide.
Equity markets had received support on Oct. 9 from easing pressure in bond markets and lower oil prices. However, trading at the start of the new week reflected continued caution as geopolitical developments and economic indicators shaped investor expectations.
Developments involving Russia and the United States added another dimension to the outlook for energy markets. US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Friday and reportedly reached an understanding under which Russia would supply millions of metric tons of diesel to the United States and international markets.
The US Treasury Department authorized transactions involving Russian diesel through April 7, 2027. The permitted activities included sales, deliveries, the unloading of shipments from vessels and imports. Moscow subsequently announced a partial relaxation of its restrictions on diesel exports under the arrangement.
Trump also said a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine had been reached on Oct. 11, particularly regarding attacks on energy infrastructure. Developments surrounding the agreement remained a factor in investor assessments of geopolitical risks and the potential implications for energy supplies.
Brent crude futures for December delivery fell 1.2% to $103.40 a barrel. Despite the decline, longer-term risks to oil prices remained elevated amid uncertainty surrounding regional security and the possibility of further disruptions to energy infrastructure.
Over the weekend, Yemen’s Houthi group, which is backed by Iran, targeted airports in Riyadh and Dammam, as well as two energy facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia. The reported attacks added to concerns over the security of critical transport and energy infrastructure in the region.
The US bond market was closed on Monday as the country observed Columbus Day, leaving investors to assess other indicators while awaiting the resumption of Treasury trading.
Meanwhile, a new report from the Federal Reserve indicated that median household income and net worth increased between 2022 and 2025, although the proportion of households participating in the stock market declined.
International economic policy was also in focus as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank began discussions on global economic challenges at their meeting in Bangkok on Monday. The gatherings are scheduled to continue through Oct. 18.
The UN Conference on Trade and Development warned that global economic growth could slow to 2.6% in 2026, while forecasting a 4% increase in trade in goods and services. Its latest outlook projected that the global economy would expand by 2.7% in 2027. Growth in developing economies was forecast at 4%, down from 4.7%.
Currency and precious metal markets showed limited movement at the start of the week. The US dollar traded slightly below its previous closing level at 102.2, while gold remained broadly stable at $4,195 an ounce.
Investors are also monitoring corporate earnings reports expected throughout the week, with results likely to influence sentiment across major stock markets.
In the United States, inflation is expected to accelerate as higher energy costs feed into prices. However, a smaller-than-anticipated increase in inflation could give Federal Reserve officials greater room to adopt a more accommodative position at their October meeting, potentially supporting market confidence.
US equities ended Oct. 9 higher as expectations of reduced geopolitical risks improved investor sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.83%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.59%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.64%.
SpaceX shares rose 1.3% following a deal to acquire a portfolio of low-band spectrum covering the United States. The transaction is expected to support the expansion of Starlink Mobile and its ambitions to become a major wireless carrier.
The agreement weighed on competing telecommunications companies during early trading. AT&T shares fell 9.9%, T-Mobile declined 13.3%, and Verizon dropped 8.8% at the opening of the market.
Consumer sentiment also weakened. The University of Michigan’s consumer confidence index fell 46.3% in October, coming in below expectations and reaching its lowest level since May.
European equities also advanced on Oct. 9, supported by developments in trade relations between the European Union and China. A new agreement reportedly involved halving hybrid vehicle exports while improving European access to the Chinese market and simplifying export licensing procedures for rare earth elements.
Economic concerns persisted in Germany, where 2,373 businesses entered bankruptcy in July. Corporate insolvencies increased 8% year-on-year, according to official figures.
In the United Kingdom, Standard & Poor’s reaffirmed the country’s credit ratings at “AA/A-1+” and maintained a stable outlook.
Major European indexes recorded gains on Oct. 9. Italy’s FTSE MIB 30 advanced 0.91%, Germany’s DAX 40 rose 1.13%, the UK’s FTSE 100 gained 1.06%, and France’s CAC 40 increased 0.95%. European markets continued their upward movement at the start of Monday’s session.
Asian markets, meanwhile, delivered a mixed performance near Monday’s close as investors weighed uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire alongside continuing geopolitical risks in the Middle East.
Market participants were also looking ahead to Thursday’s earnings announcement from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), a major event for investors assessing demand across the global semiconductor industry.
South Korea’s Kospi declined 2.7%, while China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index edged up 0.2%, and Japanese markets remained closed for a public holiday.
The differing performance across regions reflected a market environment shaped by competing forces, including energy prices, geopolitical developments, inflation expectations and corporate earnings. Investors are expected to continue monitoring these factors as new economic data and company results emerge throughout the week.
Equity markets had received support on Oct. 9 from easing pressure in bond markets and lower oil prices. However, trading at the start of the new week reflected continued caution as geopolitical developments and economic indicators shaped investor expectations.
Developments involving Russia and the United States added another dimension to the outlook for energy markets. US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Friday and reportedly reached an understanding under which Russia would supply millions of metric tons of diesel to the United States and international markets.
The US Treasury Department authorized transactions involving Russian diesel through April 7, 2027. The permitted activities included sales, deliveries, the unloading of shipments from vessels and imports. Moscow subsequently announced a partial relaxation of its restrictions on diesel exports under the arrangement.
Trump also said a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine had been reached on Oct. 11, particularly regarding attacks on energy infrastructure. Developments surrounding the agreement remained a factor in investor assessments of geopolitical risks and the potential implications for energy supplies.
Brent crude futures for December delivery fell 1.2% to $103.40 a barrel. Despite the decline, longer-term risks to oil prices remained elevated amid uncertainty surrounding regional security and the possibility of further disruptions to energy infrastructure.
Over the weekend, Yemen’s Houthi group, which is backed by Iran, targeted airports in Riyadh and Dammam, as well as two energy facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia. The reported attacks added to concerns over the security of critical transport and energy infrastructure in the region.
The US bond market was closed on Monday as the country observed Columbus Day, leaving investors to assess other indicators while awaiting the resumption of Treasury trading.
Meanwhile, a new report from the Federal Reserve indicated that median household income and net worth increased between 2022 and 2025, although the proportion of households participating in the stock market declined.
International economic policy was also in focus as the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank began discussions on global economic challenges at their meeting in Bangkok on Monday. The gatherings are scheduled to continue through Oct. 18.
The UN Conference on Trade and Development warned that global economic growth could slow to 2.6% in 2026, while forecasting a 4% increase in trade in goods and services. Its latest outlook projected that the global economy would expand by 2.7% in 2027. Growth in developing economies was forecast at 4%, down from 4.7%.
Currency and precious metal markets showed limited movement at the start of the week. The US dollar traded slightly below its previous closing level at 102.2, while gold remained broadly stable at $4,195 an ounce.
Investors are also monitoring corporate earnings reports expected throughout the week, with results likely to influence sentiment across major stock markets.
In the United States, inflation is expected to accelerate as higher energy costs feed into prices. However, a smaller-than-anticipated increase in inflation could give Federal Reserve officials greater room to adopt a more accommodative position at their October meeting, potentially supporting market confidence.
US equities ended Oct. 9 higher as expectations of reduced geopolitical risks improved investor sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.83%, the S&P 500 climbed 0.59%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.64%.
SpaceX shares rose 1.3% following a deal to acquire a portfolio of low-band spectrum covering the United States. The transaction is expected to support the expansion of Starlink Mobile and its ambitions to become a major wireless carrier.
The agreement weighed on competing telecommunications companies during early trading. AT&T shares fell 9.9%, T-Mobile declined 13.3%, and Verizon dropped 8.8% at the opening of the market.
Consumer sentiment also weakened. The University of Michigan’s consumer confidence index fell 46.3% in October, coming in below expectations and reaching its lowest level since May.
European equities also advanced on Oct. 9, supported by developments in trade relations between the European Union and China. A new agreement reportedly involved halving hybrid vehicle exports while improving European access to the Chinese market and simplifying export licensing procedures for rare earth elements.
Economic concerns persisted in Germany, where 2,373 businesses entered bankruptcy in July. Corporate insolvencies increased 8% year-on-year, according to official figures.
In the United Kingdom, Standard & Poor’s reaffirmed the country’s credit ratings at “AA/A-1+” and maintained a stable outlook.
Major European indexes recorded gains on Oct. 9. Italy’s FTSE MIB 30 advanced 0.91%, Germany’s DAX 40 rose 1.13%, the UK’s FTSE 100 gained 1.06%, and France’s CAC 40 increased 0.95%. European markets continued their upward movement at the start of Monday’s session.
Asian markets, meanwhile, delivered a mixed performance near Monday’s close as investors weighed uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire alongside continuing geopolitical risks in the Middle East.
Market participants were also looking ahead to Thursday’s earnings announcement from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), a major event for investors assessing demand across the global semiconductor industry.
South Korea’s Kospi declined 2.7%, while China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index edged up 0.2%, and Japanese markets remained closed for a public holiday.
The differing performance across regions reflected a market environment shaped by competing forces, including energy prices, geopolitical developments, inflation expectations and corporate earnings. Investors are expected to continue monitoring these factors as new economic data and company results emerge throughout the week.
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