TVB Limited Once Again Earns Media Of The Year At The Spark Awards 2026
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Wins 28 Awards in Collaboration with Esteemed Clients and Partners, Showcasing Cross-Platform Marketing StrengthHONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 October 2026 – The Spark Awards 2026, organised by Hong Kong's leading marketing publication MARKETING-INTERACTIVE, recently held its awards ceremony. The ceremony recognised brands, agencies and media organisations that have demonstrated excellence in media, advertising and marketing over the past year.
TVB Limited (TVB), together with its clients and partners, jointly won a total of 28 awards, comprising 13 Gold, 10 Silver and 5 Bronze awards. In addition to sweeping Gold, Silver and Bronze awards for“Best Creative Campaign” and“Best Event / Experiential Activation”, TVB once again garnered the“Media of the Year” award, one of the highest honours of the event, taking centre stage at the ceremony. The recognition reaffirms TVB's excellence in content creation, media integration, brand partnerships and cross-platform marketing.
This year's winning campaigns span diverse sectors including food and beverage, finance, health and medical services. Partners and clients include McDonald's Hong Kong, Bank of China (Hong Kong), Hang Seng Bank, Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Limited and Dingzhi Dental. The winning campaigns successfully integrate TVB's high-quality content, artiste resources, television platforms, digital media and innovative marketing strategies - supported by the production team and corporate communications strategies - to amplify brands' communication impact and create market value.
Mr. SIU Sai Wo, General Manager (Business Operations) of TVB Limited, said,“Receiving the 'Media of the Year' award once again is a tremendous encouragement for the TVB team. It also recognises our ongoing commitment to a content-first approach and client needs at the core. Winning 28 awards together with partners across different industries fully reflects that TVB is not only a media platform, but also a comprehensive partner that combines content creation, artiste resources, TV and digital platforms, and integrated cross-platform marketing capabilities.”
He added,“We sincerely thank all clients, agencies and partners for their trust, which enables our team to co-create influential campaigns. Going forward, TVB will continue to create more effective communication solutions for brands through creativity, quality content and digital innovation-helping clients connect with audiences, build brand value and unlock further business opportunities.”
Award list:
TVB Limited
1) Media of the Year
McDonald's Hong Kong - Winning Campaign: Back to the beginning in 1975
Partners: OMD Hong Kong, BBDO Hong Kong
2) Best Creative Campaign – Gold
3) Best Custom Execution – Gold
4) Best Event / Experiential Activation – Gold
5) Best Localised Media Offering – Gold
6) Best Original Content Creation – Gold
7) Best Sponsorship or Partnership Offering – Gold
8) Best Branded Content Strategy – Gold
9) Best Digital Media Strategy – Gold
10) Best Integrated Media Strategy – Gold
11) Best Original Content Strategy – Gold
12) Best Use of Storytelling – Gold
13) Best Viral Campaign – Gold
14) Best Launch / Rebranding Media Strategy – Silver
15) Best Media Partnership Strategy – Silver
16) Best Public Awareness Media Strategy – Silver
17) Best Social Media Amplification Strategy – Silver
Bank of China (Hong Kong) - Winning Campaign: BOCHK Wealth Management Expo 2025
18) Best Event / Experiential Activation – Bronze
19) Best Sponsorship or Partnership Offering – Bronze
20) Best Media Partnership Strategy – Bronze
21) Best Targeted Audience Strategy – Bronze
Dingzhi Dental - Winning Campaign: Redefining Cross-Border Dental Excellence
22) Best Creative Campaign – Bronze
Hang Seng Bank - Winning Campaign: Hang Seng Anti-Fraud Band
Partners: Mill Milk, WPP Media Hong Kong, BYFA Consultancy
23) Best Video / Streaming Offering – Gold
24) Best Creative Campaign – Silver
25) Best Event / Experiential Activation – Silver
Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Limited - Winning Campaign: Heroes in White
Partner: Sortie Agency
26) Best Original Content Creation – Silver
27) Best Video / Streaming Offering – Silver
28) Best Creative Use of Media – Silver
29) Best Original Content Strategy – Silver
TVB Limited (TVB), together with its clients and partners, jointly won a total of 28 awards, comprising 13 Gold, 10 Silver and 5 Bronze awards. In addition to sweeping Gold, Silver and Bronze awards for“Best Creative Campaign” and“Best Event / Experiential Activation”, TVB once again garnered the“Media of the Year” award, one of the highest honours of the event, taking centre stage at the ceremony. The recognition reaffirms TVB's excellence in content creation, media integration, brand partnerships and cross-platform marketing.
This year's winning campaigns span diverse sectors including food and beverage, finance, health and medical services. Partners and clients include McDonald's Hong Kong, Bank of China (Hong Kong), Hang Seng Bank, Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Limited and Dingzhi Dental. The winning campaigns successfully integrate TVB's high-quality content, artiste resources, television platforms, digital media and innovative marketing strategies - supported by the production team and corporate communications strategies - to amplify brands' communication impact and create market value.
Mr. SIU Sai Wo, General Manager (Business Operations) of TVB Limited, said,“Receiving the 'Media of the Year' award once again is a tremendous encouragement for the TVB team. It also recognises our ongoing commitment to a content-first approach and client needs at the core. Winning 28 awards together with partners across different industries fully reflects that TVB is not only a media platform, but also a comprehensive partner that combines content creation, artiste resources, TV and digital platforms, and integrated cross-platform marketing capabilities.”
He added,“We sincerely thank all clients, agencies and partners for their trust, which enables our team to co-create influential campaigns. Going forward, TVB will continue to create more effective communication solutions for brands through creativity, quality content and digital innovation-helping clients connect with audiences, build brand value and unlock further business opportunities.”
Award list:
TVB Limited
1) Media of the Year
McDonald's Hong Kong - Winning Campaign: Back to the beginning in 1975
Partners: OMD Hong Kong, BBDO Hong Kong
2) Best Creative Campaign – Gold
3) Best Custom Execution – Gold
4) Best Event / Experiential Activation – Gold
5) Best Localised Media Offering – Gold
6) Best Original Content Creation – Gold
7) Best Sponsorship or Partnership Offering – Gold
8) Best Branded Content Strategy – Gold
9) Best Digital Media Strategy – Gold
10) Best Integrated Media Strategy – Gold
11) Best Original Content Strategy – Gold
12) Best Use of Storytelling – Gold
13) Best Viral Campaign – Gold
14) Best Launch / Rebranding Media Strategy – Silver
15) Best Media Partnership Strategy – Silver
16) Best Public Awareness Media Strategy – Silver
17) Best Social Media Amplification Strategy – Silver
Bank of China (Hong Kong) - Winning Campaign: BOCHK Wealth Management Expo 2025
18) Best Event / Experiential Activation – Bronze
19) Best Sponsorship or Partnership Offering – Bronze
20) Best Media Partnership Strategy – Bronze
21) Best Targeted Audience Strategy – Bronze
Dingzhi Dental - Winning Campaign: Redefining Cross-Border Dental Excellence
22) Best Creative Campaign – Bronze
Hang Seng Bank - Winning Campaign: Hang Seng Anti-Fraud Band
Partners: Mill Milk, WPP Media Hong Kong, BYFA Consultancy
23) Best Video / Streaming Offering – Gold
24) Best Creative Campaign – Silver
25) Best Event / Experiential Activation – Silver
Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Limited - Winning Campaign: Heroes in White
Partner: Sortie Agency
26) Best Original Content Creation – Silver
27) Best Video / Streaming Offering – Silver
28) Best Creative Use of Media – Silver
29) Best Original Content Strategy – Silver
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