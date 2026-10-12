Gaza Ceasefire Toll Hits 1,488 as Drone Strike Kills 3 Palestinians in Tent
(MENAFN) An Israeli drone strike on a tent in southern Gaza killed three Palestinians and wounded several others on Sunday, medical sources said, in the latest deadly incident since a ceasefire took effect.
A medical source at Nasser Hospital said the three bodies and multiple casualties arrived after the strike, which hit near the facility in the al-Buraq area of central Khan Younis. Witnesses told a Turkish state-run news agency that an Israeli drone fired at least one missile at the tent, which served as a mobile phone charging point.
Hours earlier, a medical source at al-Shifa Hospital reported that six-year-old Jihad Iyad al-Ghandour had died of critical wounds. Israeli soldiers shot him Saturday in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.
The deaths come as violations of the truce, in force since Oct. 10, 2025, continue to mount. They also follow by days the third anniversary of the start of Israel’s war on Gaza.
Ground advance in Gaza City
Separately, Israeli forces pushed deeper into eastern Gaza City in the early hours of Sunday, according to local Palestinian sources. Two Palestinians, including a pregnant woman, were injured, and dozens of families were driven from their homes.
The sources told the Turkish state-run news agency that Israeli military vehicles moved tens of meters past their existing positions in the Shujaiya neighborhood overnight from Saturday into Sunday. They advanced under heavy gunfire and artillery shelling, with quadcopter drones overhead. The sources said the troops were accompanied by armed Palestinian militias that cooperate with and receive support from the Israeli army.
Israeli forces fired heavily across the area from the vegetable market in the east to the Shujaiya intersection on Salah al-Din Street in the west, the sources added.
For roughly a week, the eastern parts of the Tuffah and Shujaiya neighborhoods have seen nighttime demolitions, gunfire, intense shelling and vehicle movements near the “yellow line,” the sources said. That line divides Israeli-occupied areas in the east from western areas where Palestinians are allowed to stay.
Casualty figures
Gaza’s Health Ministry said ceasefire violations by Israel have killed 1,488 Palestinians and injured 5,281 as of Sunday.
Since the war began in October 2023, the ministry says more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured. It also says about 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure has been destroyed.
A medical source at Nasser Hospital said the three bodies and multiple casualties arrived after the strike, which hit near the facility in the al-Buraq area of central Khan Younis. Witnesses told a Turkish state-run news agency that an Israeli drone fired at least one missile at the tent, which served as a mobile phone charging point.
Hours earlier, a medical source at al-Shifa Hospital reported that six-year-old Jihad Iyad al-Ghandour had died of critical wounds. Israeli soldiers shot him Saturday in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.
The deaths come as violations of the truce, in force since Oct. 10, 2025, continue to mount. They also follow by days the third anniversary of the start of Israel’s war on Gaza.
Ground advance in Gaza City
Separately, Israeli forces pushed deeper into eastern Gaza City in the early hours of Sunday, according to local Palestinian sources. Two Palestinians, including a pregnant woman, were injured, and dozens of families were driven from their homes.
The sources told the Turkish state-run news agency that Israeli military vehicles moved tens of meters past their existing positions in the Shujaiya neighborhood overnight from Saturday into Sunday. They advanced under heavy gunfire and artillery shelling, with quadcopter drones overhead. The sources said the troops were accompanied by armed Palestinian militias that cooperate with and receive support from the Israeli army.
Israeli forces fired heavily across the area from the vegetable market in the east to the Shujaiya intersection on Salah al-Din Street in the west, the sources added.
For roughly a week, the eastern parts of the Tuffah and Shujaiya neighborhoods have seen nighttime demolitions, gunfire, intense shelling and vehicle movements near the “yellow line,” the sources said. That line divides Israeli-occupied areas in the east from western areas where Palestinians are allowed to stay.
Casualty figures
Gaza’s Health Ministry said ceasefire violations by Israel have killed 1,488 Palestinians and injured 5,281 as of Sunday.
Since the war began in October 2023, the ministry says more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured. It also says about 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure has been destroyed.
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