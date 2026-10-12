QIB Announces Two New Misk Account Millionaires

Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) has announced two new millionaires of the '9th Misk Account' edition, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to rewarding responsible saving and empowering customers across Qatar.

Amal Hassan al-Khulaifi and Ibrahim Khalid al-Mohannadi won QR1mn each, following the grand prize draw held under the supervision of representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and QIB.

The October draw marks the fifth millionaire announcement for 2026, with two more QR1mn winners still to be named throughout the year.

On this ninth edition, the Misk Account offers the largest prize pool in the country, totalling QR26mn, with opportunities for 1,124 QIB customers to win.

Most notably, the number of QR1mn grand prize winners has doubled this year to 12, with the millionaire draw now taking place every two months to announce two winners simultaneously. In addition to the grand prizes, six customers will win QR50,000 each every month, while 20 customers will win QR10,000 each week.

To qualify for the QR1mn grand prize draw, customers are required to open a Misk Account at least three months before the upcoming grand draw month and maintain a minimum monthly balance of QR10,000. For every additional QR10,000 customers earn an extra chance to win.

The prizes were received on behalf of the winners by their family members, with the son of Amal Hassan al-Khulaifi receiving the prize on her behalf, and a relative of Ibrahim Khalid al-Mohannadi receiving the prize on his behalf.

Commenting on the occasion, they said:“The win came as an unexpected surprise to our families. We encourage customers to open a Misk Account and start saving for the opportunity to become one of the next Misk millionaires.”

Congratulating the winners, D Anand, QIB general manager – Personal Banking Group, said:“We are pleased to congratulate our two new millionaires of the ninth Misk Account edition. The continued excitement around the Misk Account reflects its success in encouraging customers to make saving a sustainable habit while giving them rewarding opportunities throughout the year.

“With twice the number of millionaires in this edition and the largest prize pool in Qatar, we remain committed to creating greater value for our customers and supporting their financial aspirations.”

Existing and new QIB customers can open a Misk Account easily through the QIB Mobile App. Upon opening the account, customers receive a free debit card, become eligible to request a free credit card (free for the first year) against their Misk Account balance, earn profits on their savings, and enjoy frequent opportunities to win cash prizes.

Qatar Islamic Bank Misk Account millionaires Qatar