Al Adeid Service Allows Anonymous Reporting Of Security Concerns: Moi

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Al Adeid Service, offered by the Ministry of Interior (MoI), allows the public to communicate with the ministry and report security concerns anonymously, an officer from the ministry said during a webinar yesterday.

“The service acts as a communication link between the public and the ministry, enabling information to be passed to the relevant authorities while protecting the identity and privacy of the informant,” said MoI official Lieutenant Khalifa Thallab Eid Julaimeld al-Hajiri.“It allows the public to easily pass and transfer all kinds of information related with security crime and society and also to send complaints, suggestions and security information to the concerned authorities.”

He said that Al Adeid is particularly useful for people who wish to report suspicious activities, security-related concerns, threats or other violations but are reluctant to reveal their identities.

“The main objective of this service is to pass information to the concerned authorities without revealing the identity of the informer,” he said.

The service receives information on a range of issues, including security concerns and other matters affecting public safety.

“If a report falls outside the responsibilities of the Preventive Security Department, it is referred to the appropriate department within the Ministry of Interior for further action,” Lt al-Hajiri noted.

He stressed that the service is available to everyone – Qatari citizens, expatriate residents and visitors – with the aim of addressing problems and ensuring that relevant information reaches the authorities concerned.

“Al Adeid service aims at finding out solutions to the problems suffered by people of Qatar whether they are citizens, residents or tourists where all information will be transferred to the concerned security authorities according to studied mechanism with unique information system in which the data is processed with top standard of professionalism,” al-Hajiri said.

He said that reports are handled through established procedures and a specialised information system, with information processed professionally and kept strictly confidential.

“A key feature of Al Adeid service is its emphasis on the substance and credibility of the information rather than the identity or motives of the person providing it,” the official said.

“The service focuses on examining the reported matter and verifying the accuracy of the information, without requiring the informant to appear in person,” Lt al-Hajiri continued.“We will look and work on the verification of the veracity of the information, and it does not require the presence of the informer or caller.”

If an issue falls outside the service's remit, officials may contact the informant, where appropriate, to direct them to the relevant department or authority for assistance.

The service can be accessed through several channels, including the Metrash platform, allowing members of the public to communicate their concerns conveniently.

Lt al-Hajiri said the public can also contact Al Adeid through its hotline, 92994, or by calling 2346111. An SMS channel is also available.

He encouraged members of the public to use the service to share relevant information that could help the authorities address security concerns and other issues, while benefiting from the confidentiality.

Al Adeid Service Qatar Ministry of Interior Qatar anonymous security reporting Metrash Al Adeid service