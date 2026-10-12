Qatar Taking Strides In Inclusive Learning Expansion In Education

Director of the Special Education and Inclusive Education Department at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Amina Ali al-Mulla, affirmed that the expansion of the inclusive education system is advancing in parallel with enhancing school readiness, qualifying specialised staff, providing assistive educational tools and equipment, and developing monitoring and assessment mechanisms to meet students' diverse educational needs.

Al-Mulla said broadening inclusive education services for students with disabilities constitutes a key pillar in the ministry's strategy to advance special education. She noted that these services are currently available across 81 government schools, in addition to 18 schools in outlying areas, bringing educational support closer to students and their families.

She explained that expanding inclusive education goes beyond increasing the number of participating schools, but also enhancing the quality of academic and support services delivered to students.

Regarding preparations for accrediting new inclusive schools, al-Mulla indicated that the process begins by studying geographical distribution and selecting suitable campuses. This is followed by preparing the learning environment to align with the needs of students with disabilities through appropriate furniture, modern facilities, and assistive learning Aids. She added that individual educational plans (IEPs) are developed and tailored to each student's specific needs and capabilities. Alongside recruiting specialised academic and administrative staff, training and professional qualification programs are conducted to raise their competencies in addressing students' educational requirements.

Al-Mulla emphasised the ministry's commitment to foster a culture of teamwork within schools, making the support of students with disabilities a shared institutional responsibility rather than the sole remit of special education teachers. She stressed that the true success of integration is measured by its tangible impact on student learning, active participation, and independence, rather than mere enrollment figures or facility counts.

Addressing the integration of students with hearing impairments, the Director noted that the ministry is developing transition pathways from specialised schools into inclusive settings. She explained that integrating fifth- and sixth-grade students from Audio Education Complex into Umm Al Qura and Zekreet schools serves as a structured educational pilot aimed at enabling students to learn alongside their peers, fostering their academic and social engagement.

She pointed out that this initiative will yield vital performance indicators regarding school readiness and requirements for integration at higher educational stages. Prior to implementation, the educational environment is audited to ensure the removal of communication barriers, providing assistive technologies, modern educational tools, and certified sign-language specialists within inclusive schools. Al-Mulla stated that integrating fifth- and sixth-grade students during the current 2026/2027 academic year serves as a preparatory step for an expanded rollout during the 2027/2028 academic year, covering the integration of Audio Education Complex students into preparatory and secondary government schools.

Within the framework of developing specialised education facilities, she highlighted the opening of Al-Hidaya Special Needs School in the Mebaireek area. She affirmed that the ministry relies on comprehensive individual assessments to determine the optimal learning environment for each student. While inclusive education represents the most suitable option for many, others require specialised environments offering intensive therapeutic services, such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language.

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