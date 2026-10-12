Visual Arts Centre Explores Enduring Legacy Of Gypsum Ornamentation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Ministry of Culture's Visual Arts Centre organised a lecture exploring gypsum ornamentation and its role in reconstituting the legacy of traditional architecture through contemporary expression.

Delivered by Mohammed Saeed al-Bloushi, a cultural heritage expert at Qatar's Ministry of Culture, the lecture highlighted the role of gypsum ornamentation in crafting traditional architecture and showcasing the cultural identity and visual memory of a place through a combination of patterns and forms.

The session shed light on mechanisms for repurposing these traditional arts through contemporary approaches and artistic visions. Al-Bloushi opened the lecture by pointing out that gypsum ornamentation wasn't a mere decorative afterthought added once construction had been completed. Rather, he explained, it was an integral component of a building's original design, closely related to the dimensions and functions of its spaces, ceiling heights, and the interplay of light and shadow.

Al-Bloushi elucidated how gypsum's remarkable malleability and suitability for carving and casting enabled traditional artisans to transform a simple material readily available in their surroundings into a rich artistic medium characterised by lines, masses, and voids that interact continuously with light.

He reviewed the principal patterns of gypsum ornamentation, foremost among them geometric designs founded on precise relationships of repetition, rotation, symmetry, and interlacing. The presenter explained that the apparent complexity of these compositions stems from simple rules that recur and overlap to create an integrated visual system. This approach has significant parallels with contemporary computational design.

Al-Bloushi further stressed that local architectural identity can't be reduced to a particular form or decorative motif. Rather, it is the product of a broader interplay among materials, climate, craftsmanship, social memory, and place.

The lecture also addressed the challenges besetting efforts to preserve gypsum ornamentation, given that the materials from which it is made are highly susceptible to environmental factors and conditions. In conclusion, the session emphasised the importance of moving architectural heritage beyond mere documentation and preservation toward inspiration and contemporary expression.

Al-Bloushi stressed that the true value of gypsum ornamentation lies in understanding its relationship with light, mass, and human scale, thereby enabling its underlying design principles to inform contemporary artistic practice.

Ministry of Culture's Visual Arts Centre Qatar