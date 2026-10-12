Daman enhances customer access through the opening of a new branch in Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN- Four Agency) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 12 October 2026 – The National Insurance Company – Daman, a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has opened a new customer service branch at Capital Mall in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, further strengthening access to its services across Abu Dhabi.
The branch was officially inaugurated by Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of The National Insurance Company – Daman, and Mohammed Abdullah Al Awadi, Executive Director of the Health System Financing Regulation Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, representing the Department of Health, alongside senior executives, during a ceremony that included a ribbon-cutting to mark the start of operations, underscoring Daman’s continued investment in expanding accessible, community-based service channels.
Strategically located in a high-traffic community destination, the branch offers customers convenient, in-person access to a wide range of insurance services. It will operate from Monday to Thursday, between 8:00AM and 8:00PM, and on Fridays from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, providing greater flexibility for customers to complete their transactions with greater ease and flexibility.
Commenting on the opening, Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Company – Daman, said: “This new branch reflects our continued focus on enhancing accessibility and delivering a seamless customer experience. By expanding our network in key locations, we are ensuring customers can engage with our services through the channel that best suits their needs, supported by integrated digital and in-person services.”
The branch provides a comprehensive range of services for individuals across the Enhanced plan, the Thiqa programme, and the Basic Health Insurance Plan. Services include enrolment and renewal services, claims assistance and follow-up, insurance policy issuance, premium payment services, and general enquiries. Priority services are available for senior citizens, pregnant women, and people of determination, ensuring an inclusive and accessible experience for all segments of the community.
The opening marks the latest addition to Daman’s growing network of branches and service points across the UAE, which now comprises 15 locations, reflecting nearly two decades of serving communities through a range of customer touchpoints. This integrated approach combines physical branches, advanced digital platforms, and 24/7 customer support services, enabling members to access services seamlessly through the channel best suited to their needs.
As the UAE’s leading health insurance provider, Daman serves more than 3.4 million members and continues to play a key role in enabling sustainable access to quality healthcare, in line with national priorities and the UAE’s long-term development goals.
The branch was officially inaugurated by Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of The National Insurance Company – Daman, and Mohammed Abdullah Al Awadi, Executive Director of the Health System Financing Regulation Sector at the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, representing the Department of Health, alongside senior executives, during a ceremony that included a ribbon-cutting to mark the start of operations, underscoring Daman’s continued investment in expanding accessible, community-based service channels.
Strategically located in a high-traffic community destination, the branch offers customers convenient, in-person access to a wide range of insurance services. It will operate from Monday to Thursday, between 8:00AM and 8:00PM, and on Fridays from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, providing greater flexibility for customers to complete their transactions with greater ease and flexibility.
Commenting on the opening, Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Company – Daman, said: “This new branch reflects our continued focus on enhancing accessibility and delivering a seamless customer experience. By expanding our network in key locations, we are ensuring customers can engage with our services through the channel that best suits their needs, supported by integrated digital and in-person services.”
The branch provides a comprehensive range of services for individuals across the Enhanced plan, the Thiqa programme, and the Basic Health Insurance Plan. Services include enrolment and renewal services, claims assistance and follow-up, insurance policy issuance, premium payment services, and general enquiries. Priority services are available for senior citizens, pregnant women, and people of determination, ensuring an inclusive and accessible experience for all segments of the community.
The opening marks the latest addition to Daman’s growing network of branches and service points across the UAE, which now comprises 15 locations, reflecting nearly two decades of serving communities through a range of customer touchpoints. This integrated approach combines physical branches, advanced digital platforms, and 24/7 customer support services, enabling members to access services seamlessly through the channel best suited to their needs.
As the UAE’s leading health insurance provider, Daman serves more than 3.4 million members and continues to play a key role in enabling sustainable access to quality healthcare, in line with national priorities and the UAE’s long-term development goals.
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