Global Battery Separator Market Research Report 2026-2031 EV, Grid Storage, And Gigafactory Expansion Drive 13.54% CAGR To USD 17.14 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Battery Separator Market Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global battery separator market was valued at USD 8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 17.14 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.54%, according to the report. Market expansion is being driven by accelerating electric vehicle production, gigafactory capacity additions, energy storage deployment, stricter battery safety requirements, and the regionalization of battery supply chains.

Battery Separator Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Electric vehicle manufacturing remains the primary growth engine for battery separator demand. Global electric car sales exceeded 17 million units in 2024, increasing the need for high-volume, qualified separator supply. New battery plants are strengthening demand, including Panasonic Energy's Kansas facility, which began mass production in July 2025, and CATL's Debrecen, Hungary facility, which is targeting production by early 2026.

Energy storage systems are creating an additional source of demand as grid-scale batteries support renewable energy integration and power network flexibility. Policy incentives are also improving project economics. In the U.S., eligible energy storage technology placed in service after December 31, 2024, may qualify for the Clean Electricity Investment Credit, supporting long-term demand for separators used in stationary battery cells.

Safety requirements are accelerating adoption of coated and multilayer separators. Compliance pathways associated with UN 38.3, UNECE R100, and UNECE R136 are increasing demand for products with enhanced heat resistance, puncture strength, dimensional stability, and shutdown behavior. Ceramic and functional coatings are gaining importance in electric vehicle and grid-scale battery applications where thermal control and long service life are critical purchasing factors.

Battery supply chain regionalization is another major market trend. The EU Battery Regulation is increasing sustainability and traceability requirements, while U.S. financing and manufacturing incentives are supporting domestic production. ENTEK's Indiana separator project and Asahi Kasei's Hipore coating facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, illustrate growing investment in localized capacity. Asahi Kasei expects its facility to begin supplying coated separators in mid-2027.

Market Challenges

Battery separator manufacturing remains capital-intensive and highly dependent on production yield. Film and coating lines require precise control of thickness, porosity, cleanliness, and defect rates, making capacity expansion expensive and technically demanding. Qualification cycles can also be lengthy because separators are validated at the cell level and may require re-validation when battery designs change.

Suppliers face persistent price pressure, high customer concentration, and dependence on major cell manufacturers' platform schedules. Long-term supply agreements can provide volume stability, but they also reinforce buyer expectations for high-volume pricing and continuous cost reductions.

Battery Separator Market Segmentation

Lithium-ion batteries accounted for more than 65% of the market by battery chemistry. Demand is supported by electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and portable electronics. EV-grade and large-format cells require low thermal shrinkage, high puncture resistance, stable pore morphology, and reliable performance during fast charging and long cycling.

Polyethylene held the largest share by separator material in 2025. Mature manufacturing processes allow producers to maintain consistent thickness, porosity, and defect density at high line speeds. Polyethylene is widely used independently or as a shutdown layer in multilayer separator structures for electric vehicles, stationary storage systems, and consumer electronics.

The wet process segment is forecast to record the fastest CAGR of 13.92% during the forecast period. Wet process separators support controlled pore morphology, thickness uniformity, and stable ion transport, making them suitable for high-performance lithium-ion batteries, fast-charge designs, premium electronics, and advanced storage cells. Dry process separators are also expanding due to solvent-free production, scalable manufacturing economics, and porosity levels typically ranging from 35-45%.

The 16-20 m thickness segment held the largest market share. Separators in this range provide puncture resistance, dimensional stability, and reliable handling during unwinding, slitting, winding, and stacking. Pouch cells led the market by battery form factor in 2025, supported by demand for slim packaging and flexible sizing in electric vehicles, smartphones, drones, and other applications.

Electric vehicles represented the largest end-use application in 2025. Energy storage systems are expected to post significant growth as investment incentives and renewable power deployment increase demand for long-life battery components.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC accounted for approximately 55% of the global battery separator market in 2025. China leads regional production through its extensive electric vehicle, cell manufacturing, and battery materials ecosystem. Japan and South Korea contribute advanced separator film and coating capabilities for high-performance batteries and export markets.

China's New Energy Vehicle purchase tax incentives have been extended through 2027, supporting demand visibility across the battery value chain. Revised requirements under GB 38031-2025 are also strengthening demand for separators with improved thermal and puncture performance.

North America is forecast to be the fastest-growing region between 2026 and 2031. Growth is supported by domestic battery supply chain investment, the Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit, DOE financing, and new cell production capacity. ENTEK's Terre Haute, Indiana facility and Panasonic Energy's Kansas plant are expected to strengthen regional demand for qualified lithium-ion battery separators.

Competitive Landscape

The battery separator market is highly competitive and concentrated among manufacturers capable of delivering qualified products at scale. Customer approvals, multi-plant consistency, product quality, and long-term integration with battery cell producers are more influential than the number of market participants.

SEMCORP, Asahi Kasei, and SK Group benefit from established supply relationships across automotive and stationary energy storage markets. Shenzhen Senior Technology Material and Shanghai Putailai New Energy Technology are expanding coated separator offerings, while Celgard and ENTEK retain strong positions in Western markets through established qualifications and production reliability.

Key companies profiled in the report include:



SEMCORP

Asahi Kasei Corporation

SK Group

W-SCOPE Korea

Shenzhen Senior Technology Material Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Sumitomo Chemical

Celgard LLC

ENTEK

Sinoma Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

ZIMT

Shanghai Putailai New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (PTL)

UBE Corporation

Teijin Limited

Freudenberg Performance Materials

Microporous

Daramic Ahlstrom

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Company Developments



In December 2025, Kingswood Capital Management acquired Daramic from Asahi Kasei. The transaction supports focused investment in lead-acid battery separator production for automotive and industrial applications.

In September 2025, I Squared Capital acquired a majority stake in ENTEK, strengthening the company's ability to expand domestic U.S. battery separator manufacturing.

In November 2025, ZIMT received the 2025 Gaogong Lithium Battery Product of the Year award for its functional coated separators, reinforcing its position in performance-focused lithium battery materials. In November 2025, Sumitomo Chemical announced the restructuring of its lithium-ion secondary battery separator business. Production at Ohe Works in Japan will cease by the end of March 2026, with manufacturing consolidated at its South Korean subsidiary, SSLM. Japan will remain focused on next-generation separator research and development.

Report Coverage

The report analyzes the battery separator market by lithium-ion batteries, lead-acid batteries, nickel-based batteries, sodium-ion batteries, and other chemistries. Material coverage includes polyethylene, polypropylene, multilayer polyolefin, nonwoven materials, ceramic-based materials, and other separator types. It also evaluates wet process and dry process manufacturing, separator thickness, cylindrical cells, prismatic cells, pouch cells, and applications across electric vehicles, consumer electronics, energy storage systems, and industrial markets.

Geographic coverage includes APAC, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with detailed analysis of major battery manufacturing and demand centers.

Key Attributes

