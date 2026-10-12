Global Pharmacovigilance Market - Forecast 2026-2032 AI, Cloud Platforms, And Outsourcing Fuel 16.34% CAGR, Creating A USD 34.17 Billion Opportunity By 2032

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pharmacovigilance Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report examines the global pharmacovigilance market, projected to reach USD 13.71 billion in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 16.34% to USD 34.17 billion by 2032. It assesses regulatory developments, artificial intelligence adoption, regional dynamics, safety operations, and emerging opportunities across the drug safety ecosystem.

Market Overview

Pharmacovigilance has evolved from a back-office compliance function into a strategic capability for protecting patients, preserving product value, and meeting global safety obligations. Expanding requirements for adverse event reporting, risk management plans, periodic benefit-risk evaluations, and post-marketing surveillance are driving investment in faster case intake, stronger signal detection, and auditable governance.

Growth is supported by rising medicine utilization, complex biologics and vaccines, expanding clinical trials, and increasing volumes of real-world data from electronic health records, claims, patient programs, literature, social media, and digital health channels. The analysis enables decision-makers to identify operational priorities and align safety investments with regulatory and commercial objectives.

Transformative Market Shifts



Regulatory harmonization is advancing through ICH E2B(R3), MedDRA, EU Good Pharmacovigilance Practices, FDA expectations, and WHO monitoring principles.

Safety teams are managing higher reporting volumes from specialty drugs, vaccines, combination products, digital therapeutics, telehealth, and patient engagement platforms. Operating models are shifting toward automation, quality-by-design, global processing hubs, local affiliate oversight, integrated signal management, and medical safety review.

Artificial Intelligence in Drug Safety

AI is improving the speed, consistency, and traceability of pharmacovigilance workflows. Natural language processing, machine learning, entity extraction, duplicate detection, automated narrative drafting, intelligent coding, and literature screening can reduce manual effort across intake, triage, and quality control.

The strongest applications retain qualified human oversight for causality, seriousness, expectedness, and signal evaluation. Successful adoption requires explainability, audit trails, validation, privacy safeguards, cybersecurity controls, and alignment with GxP standards. These insights support risk mitigation by clarifying where automation can create value without compromising compliance or medical judgment.

Regional and Economic Group Insights



Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and ASEAN markets are expanding clinical development, manufacturing, and national reporting systems.

North America: The United States and Canada remain mature centers supported by established reporting frameworks, clinical research, and outsourcing capacity.

Europe: EMA oversight, EudraVigilance, formal risk management, and periodic reporting obligations continue to establish demanding global benchmarks.

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, and neighboring markets are modernizing post-marketing surveillance and local reporting practices.

Middle East and Africa: Digitalization, national safety centers, WHO participation, and stronger regulatory collaboration are building regional capacity. ASEAN, GCC, BRICS, G7, and NATO: These groups influence regulatory cooperation, advanced data standards, health security, manufacturing scale, and safety surveillance priorities.

Country-level coverage informs market-entry planning by highlighting differences in reporting obligations, regulatory maturity, language requirements, and local operating conditions.

Strategic Priorities for Pharmacovigilance Leaders



Connect global safety databases, affiliate processes, medical review, quality management, signal detection, and regulatory intelligence.

Invest in interoperable platforms supporting standardized coding, automated routing, literature screening, duplicate detection, audit trails, and compliant submissions.

Establish AI governance through algorithm validation, performance monitoring, human oversight, privacy controls, and workforce training. Evaluate vendors based on inspection history, domain expertise, multilingual coverage, data security, submission capabilities, continuity planning, and quality outcomes.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to grow from USD 13.71 billion in 2026 to USD 34.17 billion by 2032.

Regulatory complexity, real-world data growth, and expanding medicine use are accelerating demand.

Governed AI and automation offer significant efficiency gains while preserving medical oversight. Regional intelligence and interoperable safety systems are essential for compliance, competitive advantage, and scalable global operations.

Key Attributes

