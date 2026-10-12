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Global Pharmacovigilance Market - Forecast 2026-2032 AI, Cloud Platforms, And Outsourcing Fuel 16.34% CAGR, Creating A USD 34.17 Billion Opportunity By 2032


Date: 2026-10-12 04:16:34

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with AI-enabled case processing, interoperable safety platforms and risk-based operations that cut cycle times, improve data quality and strengthen inspection readiness

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Pharmacovigilance Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report examines the global pharmacovigilance market, projected to reach USD 13.71 billion in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 16.34% to USD 34.17 billion by 2032. It assesses regulatory developments, artificial intelligence adoption, regional dynamics, safety operations, and emerging opportunities across the drug safety ecosystem.

Market Overview

Pharmacovigilance has evolved from a back-office compliance function into a strategic capability for protecting patients, preserving product value, and meeting global safety obligations. Expanding requirements for adverse event reporting, risk management plans, periodic benefit-risk evaluations, and post-marketing surveillance are driving investment in faster case intake, stronger signal detection, and auditable governance.

Growth is supported by rising medicine utilization, complex biologics and vaccines, expanding clinical trials, and increasing volumes of real-world data from electronic health records, claims, patient programs, literature, social media, and digital health channels. The analysis enables decision-makers to identify operational priorities and align safety investments with regulatory and commercial objectives.

Transformative Market Shifts

  • Regulatory harmonization is advancing through ICH E2B(R3), MedDRA, EU Good Pharmacovigilance Practices, FDA expectations, and WHO monitoring principles.
  • Safety teams are managing higher reporting volumes from specialty drugs, vaccines, combination products, digital therapeutics, telehealth, and patient engagement platforms.
  • Operating models are shifting toward automation, quality-by-design, global processing hubs, local affiliate oversight, integrated signal management, and medical safety review.

Artificial Intelligence in Drug Safety

AI is improving the speed, consistency, and traceability of pharmacovigilance workflows. Natural language processing, machine learning, entity extraction, duplicate detection, automated narrative drafting, intelligent coding, and literature screening can reduce manual effort across intake, triage, and quality control.

The strongest applications retain qualified human oversight for causality, seriousness, expectedness, and signal evaluation. Successful adoption requires explainability, audit trails, validation, privacy safeguards, cybersecurity controls, and alignment with GxP standards. These insights support risk mitigation by clarifying where automation can create value without compromising compliance or medical judgment.

Regional and Economic Group Insights

  • Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and ASEAN markets are expanding clinical development, manufacturing, and national reporting systems.
  • North America: The United States and Canada remain mature centers supported by established reporting frameworks, clinical research, and outsourcing capacity.
  • Europe: EMA oversight, EudraVigilance, formal risk management, and periodic reporting obligations continue to establish demanding global benchmarks.
  • Latin America: Brazil, Mexico, and neighboring markets are modernizing post-marketing surveillance and local reporting practices.
  • Middle East and Africa: Digitalization, national safety centers, WHO participation, and stronger regulatory collaboration are building regional capacity.
  • ASEAN, GCC, BRICS, G7, and NATO: These groups influence regulatory cooperation, advanced data standards, health security, manufacturing scale, and safety surveillance priorities.

Country-level coverage informs market-entry planning by highlighting differences in reporting obligations, regulatory maturity, language requirements, and local operating conditions.

Strategic Priorities for Pharmacovigilance Leaders

  • Connect global safety databases, affiliate processes, medical review, quality management, signal detection, and regulatory intelligence.
  • Invest in interoperable platforms supporting standardized coding, automated routing, literature screening, duplicate detection, audit trails, and compliant submissions.
  • Establish AI governance through algorithm validation, performance monitoring, human oversight, privacy controls, and workforce training.
  • Evaluate vendors based on inspection history, domain expertise, multilingual coverage, data security, submission capabilities, continuity planning, and quality outcomes.

Key Takeaways from This Report

  • The market is forecast to grow from USD 13.71 billion in 2026 to USD 34.17 billion by 2032.
  • Regulatory complexity, real-world data growth, and expanding medicine use are accelerating demand.
  • Governed AI and automation offer significant efficiency gains while preserving medical oversight.
  • Regional intelligence and interoperable safety systems are essential for compliance, competitive advantage, and scalable global operations.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 186
Forecast Period 2026-2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $13.71 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $34.17 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.3%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Pharmacovigilance Market, by Component
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Software
7.3. Services
8. Pharmacovigilance Market, by Type
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cohort Event Monitoring
8.3. EHR Mining
8.4. Intensified ADR Reporting
8.5. Spontaneous Reporting
8.6. Targeted Spontaneous Reporting
9. Pharmacovigilance Market, by Product Life Cycle
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Phase I
9.3. Phase II
9.4. Phase III
9.5. Phase IV
9.6. Pre-clinical
10. Pharmacovigilance Market, by Delivery Mode
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. In-house
10.3. Outsourced
11. Pharmacovigilance Market, by Process Flow
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Case Data Management
11.2.1. Case Data Analysis
11.2.2. Case Logging
11.2.3. Medical Reviewing & Reporting
11.3. Risk Management System
11.3.1. Risk Evaluation System
11.3.2. Risk Mitigation System
11.4. Signal Detection
11.4.1. Adverse Event Analysis
11.4.2. Adverse Event Logging
11.4.3. Adverse Event Review & Reporting
12. Pharmacovigilance Market, by Application
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Cardiovascular
12.3. Infectious Diseases
12.4. Neurology
12.5. Oncology
12.6. Respiratory
13. Pharmacovigilance Market, by End-user
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. Biotechnology Companies
13.3. Medical Device Manufacturers
13.4. Pharmaceuticals
14. Pharmacovigilance Market, by Deployment Model
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. On-Premises
14.3. Cloud-Based
14.4. Hybrid
15. Pharmacovigilance Market, by Region
 15.1. Introduction
15.2. Asia-Pacific
15.3. North America
15.4. Latin America
15.5. Europe
15.6. Middle East
15.7. Africa
16. Pharmacovigilance Market, by Group
 16.1. Introduction
16.2. ASEAN
16.3. GCC
16.4. European Union
16.5. BRICS
16.6. G7
16.7. NATO
17. Pharmacovigilance Market, by Country
 17.1. Introduction
17.2. United States
17.3. Canada
17.4. Mexico
17.5. Brazil
17.6. United Kingdom
17.7. Germany
17.8. France
17.9. Russia
17.10. Italy
17.11. Spain
17.12. China
17.13. India
17.14. Japan
17.15. Australia
17.16. South Korea
18. Competitive Landscape
 18.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
18.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
18.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
18.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
18.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
18.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
18.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
19. Company Profiles
 19.1. Accenture, PLC
19.2. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
19.3. Capgemini SE
19.4. ClinChoice
19.5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
19.6. GlaxoSmithKline PLC
19.7. HCL Technologies Limited
19.8. ICON PLC
19.9. Infosys Limited
19.10. International Business Machines Corporation
19.11. IQVIA Inc.
19.12. ITclinical
19.13. Linical Co., Ltd.
19.14. Novartis AG
19.15. Oracle Corporation
19.16. Parexel International
19.17. Pfizer Inc.
19.18. Quanticate International limited
19.19. Sanofi S.A.
19.20. Syneos Health
19.21. TAKE Solutions Limited
19.22. TATA Consultancy Services Limited
19.23. Wipro Limited
20. Key Experts
List of Figures [27]
List of Tables [368]
For more information about this report visit

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