Global Pharmacovigilance Market - Forecast 2026-2032 AI, Cloud Platforms, And Outsourcing Fuel 16.34% CAGR, Creating A USD 34.17 Billion Opportunity By 2032
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|186
|Forecast Period
|2026-2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$13.71 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$34.17 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Pharmacovigilance Market, by Component
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Software
7.3. Services
8. Pharmacovigilance Market, by Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Cohort Event Monitoring
8.3. EHR Mining
8.4. Intensified ADR Reporting
8.5. Spontaneous Reporting
8.6. Targeted Spontaneous Reporting
9. Pharmacovigilance Market, by Product Life Cycle
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Phase I
9.3. Phase II
9.4. Phase III
9.5. Phase IV
9.6. Pre-clinical
10. Pharmacovigilance Market, by Delivery Mode
10.1. Introduction
10.2. In-house
10.3. Outsourced
11. Pharmacovigilance Market, by Process Flow
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Case Data Management
11.2.1. Case Data Analysis
11.2.2. Case Logging
11.2.3. Medical Reviewing & Reporting
11.3. Risk Management System
11.3.1. Risk Evaluation System
11.3.2. Risk Mitigation System
11.4. Signal Detection
11.4.1. Adverse Event Analysis
11.4.2. Adverse Event Logging
11.4.3. Adverse Event Review & Reporting
12. Pharmacovigilance Market, by Application
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Cardiovascular
12.3. Infectious Diseases
12.4. Neurology
12.5. Oncology
12.6. Respiratory
13. Pharmacovigilance Market, by End-user
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Biotechnology Companies
13.3. Medical Device Manufacturers
13.4. Pharmaceuticals
14. Pharmacovigilance Market, by Deployment Model
14.1. Introduction
14.2. On-Premises
14.3. Cloud-Based
14.4. Hybrid
15. Pharmacovigilance Market, by Region
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Asia-Pacific
15.3. North America
15.4. Latin America
15.5. Europe
15.6. Middle East
15.7. Africa
16. Pharmacovigilance Market, by Group
16.1. Introduction
16.2. ASEAN
16.3. GCC
16.4. European Union
16.5. BRICS
16.6. G7
16.7. NATO
17. Pharmacovigilance Market, by Country
17.1. Introduction
17.2. United States
17.3. Canada
17.4. Mexico
17.5. Brazil
17.6. United Kingdom
17.7. Germany
17.8. France
17.9. Russia
17.10. Italy
17.11. Spain
17.12. China
17.13. India
17.14. Japan
17.15. Australia
17.16. South Korea
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
18.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
18.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
18.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
18.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
18.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
18.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
19. Company Profiles
19.1. Accenture, PLC
19.2. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
19.3. Capgemini SE
19.4. ClinChoice
19.5. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
19.6. GlaxoSmithKline PLC
19.7. HCL Technologies Limited
19.8. ICON PLC
19.9. Infosys Limited
19.10. International Business Machines Corporation
19.11. IQVIA Inc.
19.12. ITclinical
19.13. Linical Co., Ltd.
19.14. Novartis AG
19.15. Oracle Corporation
19.16. Parexel International
19.17. Pfizer Inc.
19.18. Quanticate International limited
19.19. Sanofi S.A.
19.20. Syneos Health
19.21. TAKE Solutions Limited
19.22. TATA Consultancy Services Limited
19.23. Wipro Limited
20. Key Experts
List of Figures [27]
List of Tables [368]
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