Batteries For Humanoid Robots: Global Market 2027-2040 Report Now Available, Profiling CATL, Panasonic, LG Energy Solution, Murata & 78 Other Key Players

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Batteries for Humanoid Robots Report Reveals Why 2-4 Hour Runtimes, Not AI or Actuators, Are the Binding Constraint on Humanoid Deployment Through 2040

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Batteries for Humanoid Robots: Global Market 2027-2040" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Battery runtime is emerging as a critical constraint on the commercial deployment of humanoid robots. Most current humanoid platforms operate for only two to four hours per charge, while industrial and commercial users typically require eight-to-twelve-hour shifts. As a result, battery performance increasingly determines operational availability, productivity and scalability, often outweighing advances in actuators, sensors and artificial intelligence.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of the global humanoid robot battery market, covering power requirements, battery cost targets, technology development, system integration and long-term commercial opportunities. It examines the industry objective of limiting batteries to approximately 10% of a humanoid robot's price, including the cost and performance conditions needed to support a sub-US$20,000 humanoid. Power consumption is evaluated by subsystem, operating activity and application, including demanding use cases requiring more than 10 kWh.

Detailed analysis addresses the principal battery requirements for humanoid robotics, including gravimetric and volumetric energy density, power density, cycle life, calendar life and safety in environments involving close human interaction. With a volumetric energy density target above 1,000 Wh/L, the report identifies the technology gaps that must be closed to enable reliable 8-hour operation.

The battery technology assessment spans high-nickel lithium-ion, semi-solid and quasi-solid-state batteries, all-solid-state systems, lithium-metal and anode-free designs, lithium-sulfur and sodium-ion. All-solid-state pathways include sulfide, oxide, polymer and halide technologies. The report also considers metal-air batteries, structural batteries, supercapacitors and fuel cells where these technologies could complement or compete with conventional battery systems.

A central finding is that humanoid robots could become the first significant commercial market for solid-state batteries, ahead of electric vehicles. The report evaluates humanoid solid-state programmes involving XPENG, GAC GoMate, EngineAI, Farasis, CALB, Joyson-Enpower, EVE Energy and Samsung SDI. A chemistry adoption roadmap for 2027-2040 assesses how competing battery technologies could progress from development and validation to wider deployment.

Additional coverage includes:



Humanoid robot market outlook for 2026-2040: Shipment growth, installed base, sector penetration and regional development across China, the US, South Korea, Japan and Europe, supported by analysis of government policy and industrial strategy.

Battery design and integration: Cell formats, pack architectures, voltage platforms, battery management systems, thermal management and safety, with case studies covering Figure 03, Tesla Optimus, Boston Dynamics Atlas and UBTECH Walker S2.

Charging vs. battery swapping: Fast charging at 5C-7C, docking, autonomous charging, swap stations, fleet energy management, wireless power and energy harvesting. The analysis also compares economics and total cost of ownership.

Supply chain and competition: Supplier-OEM relationships, regional manufacturing capabilities, supplier tiers, automotive OEM participation and investments/partnerships/M&A recorded during 2024-2026.

Humanoid robot applications: Industrial manufacturing, logistics, commercial and service operations, healthcare/eldercare, household use, research/education and hazardous/defence settings.

Global battery market forecasts: Demand in GWh and market value in US$ million for 2027-2040, segmented by application, chemistry, cell format and region, with scenario and sensitivity analysis. Regulation and standards: Safety certification, China's solid-state definitions under GB/T 43568-2026, the EU Battery Regulation, supply-chain risks, market challenges and a SWOT analysis.

The report maps the humanoid robot battery value chain across Asia, North America and Europe and profiles 82 companies active in battery cells, materials, pack integration, battery management, robotics and enabling technologies. Its outlook to 2040 highlights the commercial factors likely to shape market adoption, including energy density improvements, safety validation, charging infrastructure, battery swapping models, production economics and regional supply-chain resilience.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



24M Technologies

Ampace

Ampcera

Amprius Technologies

ATL (Amperex Technology Ltd.)

Azure

BAK Power Battery

Basquevolt

Blue Current

Blue Solutions

BTR New Material Group

BYD / FinDreams Battery

CALB

CATL

Chongqing Tailan New Energy

CNS Battery

Echion Technologies

EcoPro BM

Enovix

Enpower

EVE Energy

Factorial Energy

Farasis Energy (Funeng Technology)

Ganfeng Lithium

Gotion High-Tech

Great Power Energy

Grepow

Group14 Technologies

Hoppt Battery

Idemitsu Kosan

IL Science

Ilika

Ion Storage Systems

Joyson New Energy

LG Energy Solution

Lishen Battery

Lyten

Maxell

Microvast

Molicel (E-One Moli Energy)

Murata Manufacturing

Nandu Power

Nyobolt

Panasonic Energy and more...

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