Cryogenic Air Separation Oxygen Molecular Sieves Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 AI, Decarbonization, And ASU Modernization Propel 7.13% CAGR To USD 385.80 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through longer sieve life, efficient regeneration, AI-driven predictive maintenance, lower energy use and resilient technical support

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cryogenic Air Separation Oxygen Molecular Sieves Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cryogenic air separation oxygen molecular sieves market research report provides an in-depth assessment of growth drivers, operational requirements, technology trends, and regional demand. The market is projected to reach USD 252.80 million in 2026 and expand at a CAGR of 7.13% to USD 385.80 million by 2032. The analysis supports strategic planning by connecting adsorbent performance with plant reliability, energy efficiency, maintenance priorities, and evolving industrial-gas demand.

Market Overview

Cryogenic air separation oxygen molecular sieves remove moisture, carbon dioxide, and selected contaminants before cryogenic distillation. Their performance directly influences cold-box reliability, product purity, operating continuity, and maintenance requirements across industrial-gas production, steelmaking, chemicals, refining, healthcare oxygen systems, and other oxygen, nitrogen, and argon applications.

Key purchasing and qualification criteria include:



Adsorption capacity and selectivity

Regeneration performance and cycle stability

Mechanical strength and resistance to attrition

Pressure-drop characteristics Service life and compatibility with plant conditions

Operational Efficiency and Decarbonization

Operators increasingly favor adsorbents that deliver stable contaminant removal while reducing energy consumption, maintenance demands, and unplanned downtime. Modernization programs are prompting closer evaluation of bed design, regeneration efficiency, switching-valve performance, instrumentation, and contamination control.

Decarbonization initiatives are also encouraging reductions in unnecessary compression, heating, and venting. By evaluating molecular sieves as part of a plant-wide efficiency strategy, decision-makers can identify lifecycle savings and mitigate reliability risks associated with aging air separation units.

Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Process Control

Artificial intelligence can improve molecular-sieve management by detecting changes in adsorption performance, valve timing, pressure drop, regeneration behavior, and contaminant breakthrough. Machine-learning models can integrate historian data, laboratory results, alarms, and maintenance records to enable earlier fault detection and condition-based replacement.

Digital twins and advanced process control may further optimize operating cycles and distinguish adsorbent degradation from compressor, dryer, instrumentation, or switching-valve issues. Successful implementation requires reliable sensors, representative data, cybersecurity safeguards, and engineering validation.

Regional Market Dynamics



North America: Reliability, retrofits, energy efficiency, and industrial-gas continuity shape demand across established infrastructure.

Latin America: Steel, mining, refining, healthcare, and industrial development support opportunities, while logistics and technical service remain important.

Europe: Energy performance, emissions reduction, process safety, compliance, and retrofit compatibility are central priorities.

Middle East and Africa: Refining, petrochemicals, metals, infrastructure maturity, climatic conditions, and local service capabilities influence requirements. Asia-Pacific: New capacity and modernization across steel, chemicals, electronics, healthcare, and energy-transition industries drive adoption.

The regional assessment assists market-entry planning by highlighting where service coverage, supply continuity, efficiency, or equipment robustness may provide a competitive advantage.

Economic Group and Country-Level Priorities

ASEAN markets emphasize scalable infrastructure, import reliability, and technical support, while BRICS economies reflect diverse heavy-industry and domestic supply-chain needs. The European Union and G7 prioritize efficiency, safety, advanced materials, digital monitoring, and lifecycle optimization. GCC markets require dependable operation in integrated, energy-intensive facilities, while NATO members increasingly value critical-plant resilience and secure technical support.

Country conditions further shape demand. China and India combine large industrial bases with continued capacity expansion; Japan and South Korea emphasize precision and process stability. Australia prioritizes rugged systems and remote-site logistics, while Brazil and Mexico draw demand from metals, mining, chemicals, refining, and healthcare. Mature markets including the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom focus on modernization, compliance, and lifecycle performance.

Strategic Priorities for Industry Leaders



Define specifications for contaminant capacity, attrition resistance, regeneration behavior, pressure drop, and thermal stability.

Qualify products under representative feed-air and repeated-cycle conditions.

Coordinate replacement planning with sensor validation, valve inspection, and breakthrough-response procedures.

Assess supplier traceability, inventory resilience, documentation, technical support, and field-service capabilities. Introduce AI-enabled monitoring through controlled pilots with clear safety and cybersecurity criteria.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to grow from USD 252.80 million in 2026 to USD 385.80 million by 2032.

Reliability, energy efficiency, longer service life, and contamination control remain primary purchasing considerations.

AI and advanced monitoring are creating opportunities for predictive maintenance and cycle optimization.

Regional differences in infrastructure, regulation, logistics, and service access shape market-entry and supplier strategies. Integrated lifecycle planning can strengthen plant resilience while reducing maintenance and operational risks.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Cryogenic Air Separation Oxygen Molecular Sieves Market, by Technology Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cryogenic Distillation

7.3. Pressure Swing Adsorption

7.4. Vacuum Pressure Swing Adsorption

8. Cryogenic Air Separation Oxygen Molecular Sieves Market, by Purity Level

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Greater Than Ninety Five Percent

8.3. Less Than Ninety Percent

8.4. Ninety To Ninety Five Percent

9. Cryogenic Air Separation Oxygen Molecular Sieves Market, by End User Industry

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Chemical Synthesis

9.2.1. Petrochemical

9.2.2. Pharmaceutical

9.2.3. Specialty Chemicals

9.3. Food And Beverage

9.4. Glass Manufacturing

9.5. Healthcare

9.5.1. Clinics

9.5.2. Hospitals

9.5.3. Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

9.6. Metal Fabrication

9.7. Power Generation

10. Cryogenic Air Separation Oxygen Molecular Sieves Market, by Distribution Channel

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Merchant Supply

10.3. On Site Generation

11. Cryogenic Air Separation Oxygen Molecular Sieves Market, by Region

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Asia-Pacific

11.3. North America

11.4. Latin America

11.5. Europe

11.6. Middle East

11.7. Africa

12. Cryogenic Air Separation Oxygen Molecular Sieves Market, by Group

12.1. Introduction

12.2. ASEAN

12.3. GCC

12.4. European Union

12.5. BRICS

12.6. G7

12.7. NATO

13. Cryogenic Air Separation Oxygen Molecular Sieves Market, by Country

13.1. Introduction

13.2. United States

13.3. Canada

13.4. Mexico

13.5. Brazil

13.6. United Kingdom

13.7. Germany

13.8. France

13.9. Russia

13.10. Italy

13.11. Spain

13.12. China

13.13. India

13.14. Japan

13.15. Australia

13.16. South Korea

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

14.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

14.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

14.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

14.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

14.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

14.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

15. Company Profiles

15.1. Air Liquide S.A.

15.2. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

15.3. Air Water Inc.

15.4. Albemarle Corporation

15.5. Axens SA

15.6. BASF SE

15.7. Cabot Corporation

15.8. Clariant AG

15.9. Evonik Industries AG

15.10. Gulf Cryo Holdings Company Q.S.C.

15.11. Honeywell UOP

15.12. Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.

15.13. Linde plc

15.14. Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

15.15. Messer Group GmbH

15.16. Molecular Products Ltd.

15.17. Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

15.18. Strem Chemicals, Inc.

15.19. Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

15.20. Sud-Chemie AG

15.21. Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

15.22. Tosoh Corporation

15.23. Universal Industrial Gases Pty Ltd

15.24. W.R. Grace & Co.-Conn.

15.25. Yunnan Yuntianhua Sci&Tech Co., Ltd.

15.26. Zeolyst International

16. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [19]

LIST OF TABLES [260]



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