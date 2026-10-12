Contour Underwriting Secures New Capacity To Expand Cyber And Technology E&O Offering

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Contour Underwriting, a specialist MGA, today announced that it has secured new cyber underwriting capacity through Lloyd's of London, adding £5 million of primary and £10 million of excess capacity to launch its Cyber and Technology Errors & Omissions (E&O) proposition.The capacity gives Contour the platform to write global cyber and technology E&O. The business has been built around an ethos of strong underwriting, enabling Contour to capitalise on the significant opportunity in the global insurance market. Through its deep underwriting expertise, Contour has focused on the critical areas required to build a profitable cyber portfolio: underwriting philosophy, product distribution, exposure management and technology, and claims offering."We have ambitious plans for our Cyber and Technology E&O proposition and are excited to have secured excellent capacity from the Lloyd's market," said Matthew Waller, Cyber Underwriting Director at Contour Underwriting. "Our capacity partners provide a strong and stable platform for long-term growth in the global cyber insurance market. The cyber environment remains dynamic, and the team's experience and our technology underwriting tools will help us navigate the marketplace to provide appropriate solutions to our brokers and clients."In addition to adhering to the highest underwriting principles, Contour Cyber delivers a full suite of services including threat intelligence, exposure management and claims services to provide support brokers and clients throughout the full lifecycle of the cyber policy. The new capacity reflects continued confidence from the Lloyd's market in Contour's underwriting approach to provide leading solutions that clients expect from a specialist cyber MGA.Brokers and clients can access Contour's Cyber and Technology E&O capacity through its underwriting team in London.###About Contour UnderwritingContour Underwriting is a London-based specialty lines managing general agent (MGA) offering tailored insurance solutions for complex risks. With expertise across Marine Cargo, Worldwide Property, Financial Institutions and Cyber, Contour combines specialized underwriting with access to leading insurance capacity, serving clients across 22 countries. For more information, visit contouruw.

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Contour Underwriting Secures New Capacity to Expand Cyber and Technology E&O Offering News Provided By Kimball Hughes Public Relations October 12, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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