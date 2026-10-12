John Falco's Memoir Change Of Plans Added To The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Suggested Reading List

Change of Plans

Through his experience with rare cancer, Falco explores mental health, faith, companionship, and finding purpose when life takes an unexpected turn.

NASHUA, NH, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Author and cancer survivor John Falco's memoir, Change of Plans: A Memoir of Rare Cancer, Resilience, and the Life That Followed, has been added to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Suggested Reading list. Published in January 2026, the book recounts how Falco's chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) transformed into acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in his brain at age 29, leading to intensive treatment and an allogeneic stem-cell transplant during the COVID-19 pandemic.Before cancer interrupted his life, Falco was focused on building his sales career, spending time with friends, and planning for the future. His treatment included proton therapy, repeated lumbar punctures with intrathecal chemotherapy, bone marrow biopsies, and a transplant made possible by his cousin, Christien. He spent 35 days in the hospital for the transplant, facing the added isolation of undergoing treatment during the pandemic.Written with candor and dark humor, Change of Plans explores the weight of choosing to fight against the odds, the fear of missing out on a future that once felt certain, and the faith that helped Falco believe there was a plan even when he could not see it. He shares what motivated him, what he focused on when so much was beyond his control, and how his priorities narrowed from the many demands of everyday life to the people and experiences that mattered most.“When you know your life could be taken away, your priorities change,” Falco said.“A long call with a friend, sunlight on your face, being able to go for a walk with your dog-those things take on a different meaning. I wanted to share what helped me through treatment and how I've tried to carry that perspective into the life I get to live now.”The memoir also offers a patient's perspective on the importance of everyday interactions in medical care. During isolation, a conversation with a nurse or another member of his care team was sometimes his only human interaction. Being spoken to as a person, sharing a laugh, or discussing something beyond his condition could bring connection and a sense of normalcy into a frightening and lonely day.For friends and family, Falco acknowledges the emotional burden of watching someone they love face serious illness and the uncertainty of knowing what to say. He reflects on how recommending a movie, sharing a story, or simply talking to him as they always had could offer a welcome break from questions about how he was feeling. Those ordinary conversations helped him stay connected to his life beyond cancer.His bond with his dog, Logan, is another central thread. Falco writes about the love and respect he felt for a companion who seemed to understand when he needed to rest and was ready to walk beside him when he could get outside. Logan's steady presence, and the responsibility of caring for him, brought comfort, routine, and purpose during recovery.Although rooted in his experience with cancer, Change of Plans reaches a broader audience through its exploration of mental health, faith, companionship, and purpose. Falco reflects on living with anxiety and uncertainty, finding reasons to keep moving forward, and deciding where to place his attention when life becomes overwhelming. His story offers a perspective for anyone facing hardship or an unexpected change-and for the people trying to support them.The memoir grew from journaling Falco began during his hospital stay. Sharing his story on The Bloodline with LLS podcast in 2022 helped inspire him to turn those reflections into a book. Its inclusion on the organization's Suggested Reading list offers another way for patients, survivors, and caregivers to discover his account.Change of Plans: A Memoir of Rare Cancer, Resilience, and the Life That Followed is available in paperback on Amazon.About John FalcoJohn Falco is an author, cancer survivor, sales professional, and high school soccer coach based in Nashua, New Hampshire. His experience with leukemia and an allogeneic stem-cell transplant inspired his first book, Change of Plans. Through his writing, he shares an honest perspective on treatment, recovery, and finding purpose after life-changing experiences.

John Falco

Book: Change of Plans

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John Falco's Memoir Change of Plans Added to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Suggested Reading List News Provided By The Publishing Agency LLC October 12, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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