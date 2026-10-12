MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Exclusive MPNutria® technology and collaboration with Clinique Eden Suisse inform sustained research and innovation for healthy aging

GENEVA, GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 64K Cellssense, a Swiss-rooted longevity brand, is presenting the research and development expertise behind its approach to healthy aging. The brand combines its exclusive MPNutriadelivery technology with insights from its collaboration with Clinique Eden Suisse, connecting sustained scientific research with the practical work of developing anti-aging products.The brand puts delivery efficiency at the center of its innovation strategy. Alongside selecting ingredients, 64K Cellssense examines how they can be protected, released and made available to the body. This focus addresses a practical challenge in everyday nutrition: turning the potential of an ingredient into effective delivery. It gives protection, controlled release and bioavailability a place in product design from the outset.MPNutriais 64K Cellssense's exclusive nutrient delivery technology. Its scientific foundations include more than a decade of metal–phenolic network research documented in dozens of peer-reviewed publications. This body of work underpins the technology's development, including the design of protective structures tailored to different ingredients. For 64K Cellssense, delivery is a source of innovation in its own right and a central part of its approach to healthy aging.In its collaboration with 64K Cellssense, Clinique Eden Suisse shares insights on anti-aging needs and research priorities, drawing on its clinical experience in Switzerland.The company reports improvements in absorption and bioavailability for selected nutrients in animal studies. It has also commissioned separate third-party evaluations of finished products involving human participants. These evaluations add product-level evidence to the development process, complementing research into the delivery technology itself.A Swiss patent application filed in 2025 concerning nutrient delivery associated with MPNutriaforms part of the brand's intellectual property work. Together, delivery research, product evaluation and insights from Swiss clinical collaboration define 64K Cellssense's approach to translating scientific expertise into innovation for healthy aging.About 64K Cellssense64K Cellssense is a Swiss-rooted longevity brand focused on anti-aging innovation. Its approach combines exclusive MPNutrianutrient delivery technology and sustained scientific research with insights from its collaboration with Clinique Eden Suisse.

Anastasia Y.

Vitagenix Technology Limited

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64K Cellssense Combines Swiss Expertise and Delivery Science for Longevity News Provided By Vitagenix Technology Limited October 12, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, Technology



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