Bryan Stenler Studios Expands AI-Native Universe With Virtual Talent And Music

Bryan Stenler, the flagship virtual actor and digital model of Bryan Stenler Studios, representing the company's expanding AI-native entertainment universe, cinematic storytelling and original virtual talent portfolio. Image courtesy of Bryan Stenler Stud

Alex Viegas, award-winning Brazilian filmmaker, electronic music producer and Founder & Chief Creative Officer of Bryan Stenler Studios, creator of The Sower Universe.

The Sower Universe, an original science-fiction entertainment property created by Alex Viegas and developed through Bryan Stenler Studios, featuring its interconnected cast of characters, cinematic storytelling and AI-native transmedia universe.

Alex Viegas connects Cannes-winning VFX, 120+ festival selections, virtual actor Bryan Stenler and new electronic music in an original transmedia universe.

- Alex Viegas, Founder & Chief Creative OfficerBAURU, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bryan Stenler Studios, an independent AI-native entertainment and creative technology company founded in Brazil by filmmaker and electronic music producer Alex Viegas, is expanding its original entertainment ecosystem through new music releases, cinematic storytelling and a growing roster of virtual performers.The October 2026 expansion follows the release of Luntherland, a dark melodic techno single launched October 1, and comes ahead of Worth the Climb, a cinematic pop release scheduled for October 16. Together, these projects reflect the studio's approach to connecting original music, digital characters and audiovisual storytelling for international audiences.A SCIENCE-FI VISION EVOLVING INTO A TRANSMEDIA UNIVERSEAt the center of the studio's creative strategy is The Sower Universe, a science-fiction concept conceived by Viegas in the 1980s. Generative AI, virtual production and visual effects have enabled the filmmaker to develop this long-standing vision as an interconnected world of cinematic narratives, recurring characters, electronic music and original intellectual property.The studio is building an expanding entertainment portfolio in which characters and stories can move between films, music videos, digital campaigns and international licensing collaborations.BRYAN STENLER AND THE RISE OF ORIGINAL VIRTUAL TALENTBryan Stenler, the studio's flagship virtual actor and digital model, leads its roster of original synthetic performers. Designed with a distinct identity and recurring screen presence, Bryan features within the studio's cinematic productions and broader visual storytelling.The character portfolio also includes Apollo Viera, Enzo Ravenwood, Liora Verdanne, Lunther Malakar, Valerius Veyr and Billy. Each is part of the studio's approach to creating recognizable entertainment properties with distinct personalities, narratives and creative applications.AWARD-WINNING CINEMA WITH INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITIONThe cinematic work of Alex Viegas and Bryan Stenler Studios has earned more than 120 official selections at international film festivals, with recognition spanning Cannes, Berlin, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Miami, Auckland and Marrakesh.Lunther - Stone by Stone won Best Visual Effects at the World Film Festival in Cannes (Remember the Future). In the Shadows received an Audience Choice Award through the Lift-Off Global Network and won Best International Film at the Chalachitra International Film Festival in India.Additional productions have earned nominations, finalist recognition and official selections through independent international film festivals.The studio's filmmaking portfolio brings together AI-assisted visual effects, recurring digital actors, original compositions and cinematic direction.MUSIC AS A GATEWAY TO THE CINEMATIC WORLDOriginal electronic music is a central creative pillar of Bryan Stenler Studios, helping define the atmosphere, identity and emotional dimension of its fictional universe.Viegas' music catalog spans melodic techno, cinematic electronic music, EDM and pop, including Luntherland, Sick Humanity, Digital Alienation, Celestial Odyssey REMIX and In the Shadows.Luntherland channels the darker mythology of the studio's characters into an electronic production created with Halloween and international dance floors in mind. Worth the Climb introduces a contrasting cinematic pop direction to the October release schedule.Together, these productions connect electronic music audiences with the studio's growing audiovisual catalog and original entertainment properties.GROWING GLOBAL BUSINESS AND MEDIA VISIBILITYThe studio's productions and creative approach have attracted growing coverage from Brazilian and international media, expanding awareness of its work across artificial intelligence, cinema, original music and digital entertainment.In an October 9, 2026 Crunchbase ranking snapshot, Bryan Stenler Studios reached #45,257 among approximately 6.48 million ranked companies, placing it within the global top 1%.Founder Alex Viegas reached #17 in Crunchbase's global CB Rank (Person), among more than 2.2 million individual profiles, while the company recorded a Heat Score of 93/100.These achievements complement the studio's international festival recognition and expanding portfolio of original creative properties.BUILDING INTERNATIONAL CREATIVE PARTNERSHIPSBryan Stenler Studios is developing international opportunities across virtual talent licensing, branded entertainment, music synchronization, original characters, AI-native audiovisual production and transmedia intellectual property.Its business model connects filmmaking, digital performers, original music and storytelling within an interconnected entertainment ecosystem.ABOUT BRYAN STENLER STUDIOSFounded in January 2025 in Bauru, São Paulo, Bryan Stenler Studios is an independent Brazilian AI-native entertainment and creative technology company.Led by filmmaker and electronic music producer Alex Viegas, the studio develops original virtual actors, cinematic productions, electronic music, branded entertainment concepts and interconnected intellectual property for international creative markets.

Alex Viegas

Bryan Stenler Studios

Lunther – Stone by Stone | Best Visual Effects Winner at World Film Festival in Cannes | Bryan Stenler Studios

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Bryan Stenler Studios Expands AI-Native Universe With Virtual Talent and Music News Provided By Bryan Stenler Studios October 12, 2026, 08:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Technology



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