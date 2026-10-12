Fire Factory Australia Supplies Activfire Certified Extinguishers Nationwide

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Australian Fire Equipment Manufacturer

Fire Factory Australia is expanding access to fire safety solutions, supporting businesses nationwide with certified products and reliable supply.

GRANVILLE, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fire Factory Australia is strengthening access to certified fire safety solutions by supplying ActivFire-certified extinguishers to customers nationwide.As an Australian fire equipment manufacturer, Fire Factory Australia offers an extensive range of extinguishers for commercial, industrial, residential, marine, and vehicle applications. Products include ABE dry chemical powder, carbon dioxide, water, foam, wet chemical, and specialised extinguishers for different fire risks.Fire Factory Australia supplies extinguishers that are certified to applicable Australian Standards and prepared for straightforward installation. Each unit is supplied tagged and with a mounting bracket, helping contractors and facility managers reduce preparation time on site. The range is available for delivery across Australia.The company's ActivFire certified fire equipment gives contractors, building managers, and purchasing teams greater confidence when selecting products for fire safety projects. Its wider portfolio includes AS/NZS certified fire safety products developed to meet relevant performance, quality, and compliance requirements.“Certification is more than a mark displayed on a product, because it provides customers with confidence that the equipment has been independently assessed against recognised requirements,” said Peter Kordabadi, Director of Fire Factory Australia.“Our focus is to make compliant fire protection equipment easier to source by supplying extinguishers tagged, bracketed, and ready for efficient installation, while supporting customers with reliable service, competitive pricing, and dependable availability.”The company also operates as a fire protection equipment wholesaler, with product categories covering extinguishers, fire panels, cables, passive fire products, wet fire equipment, safety signs, hardware, smoke alarms in Australia, and LED emergency lighting in Australia, plus accessories.Fire Factory Australia supports its product range with recognised industry memberships and certifications. These include:. ActivFire certification.. FM approval.. Global-Mark certification.. Bureau Veritas certification.. Compliance with applicable Australian and Australian/New Zealand Standards.. UL listings for selected products.. ISO 9001 quality management credentials.. FPA Australia Gold Member.Customers purchasing fire extinguishers for wholesale in Australia can select products for common Class A, B, E, and F fire risks, depending on the extinguishing agent and intended application. Correct equipment selection, installation, signage, inspection, and ongoing servicing remain essential parts of an effective fire protection program.“Fire protection professionals need equipment that is compliant, accessible, and practical to deploy across projects of different sizes,” Kordabadi added.“By combining recognised certifications with a broad product range, nationwide supply, and installation-ready extinguishers, we aim to help customers complete projects efficiently without compromising safety or product quality.”Portable extinguishers sold by the company carry a five-year warranty against material defects, subject to conditions. These conditions include servicing every six months in accordance with AS 1851. Fire Factory Australia also offers free delivery within the Sydney metro area for qualifying orders of more than $500.Beyond extinguishers, customers can source smoke alarms in Australia and LED emergency lighting in Australia through the company's consolidated fire safety product range.Frequently Asked QuestionsAre Fire Factory Australia extinguishers certified?The range includes Australian Standards-approved and ActivFire-certified options. Customers should confirm the certifications shown on each product listing.Are extinguishers supplied with brackets and tags?Extinguishers from Fire Factory Australia are supplied tagged and bracketed, helping contractors prepare them for quick and efficient installation.Does Fire Factory Australia deliver nationwide?Yes. The company supplies customers throughout Australia, with delivery times and charges depending on the destination and order requirements.What warranty applies to portable extinguishers?Portable fire extinguishers carry a five-year warranty against material defects, subject to six-monthly servicing and the company's published warranty conditions.Is free delivery available in Sydney?Free Sydney Metro delivery is available for qualifying orders above $500. Same-day delivery may also be available for eligible orders placed early in the day.About Company:Fire Factory Australia is a recognised supplier and manufacturer of fire protection products, serving customers across Australia. With decades of industry experience, the company provides certified equipment, technical support, and nationwide distribution. Visit###

Peter Kordabadi

Fire Factory Australia

+61 2 7209 5582

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Fire Factory Australia Supplies ActivFire Certified Extinguishers Nationwide News Provided By Fire Factory Australia October 12, 2026, 08:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, Manufacturing



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