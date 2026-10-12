The Enterprise World Publishes Four Stories Across Leadership, Healthcare And Artificial Intelligence

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The Enterprise World features Ava Bently, Dr. Lorna A. Brudie, Anuj Kumar and Richard Barrett across AI, healthcare, life sciences and values-based leadership

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Enterprise World has recently published four profiles featuring Richard Barrett, Anuj Kumar, Dr. Lorna A. Brudie, and Ava Bently. The articles cover their professional work across organizational leadership, healthcare and life sciences, preventive medicine, and music technology, demonstrating different approaches to challenges and developments within their respective fields.The features address subjects ranging from the application of artificial intelligence in creative work to the role of personal values in organizational culture and the use of technology in healthcare.Four Recent Magazine FeaturesAva Bently: Artificial Intelligence and Country MusicAva Bently's story showcases how she has used artificial intelligence to continue creating country music following vocal cord damage. The article discusses her use of an AI vocal twin based on her original voice and considers questions surrounding creative expression, originality, accessibility, and the responsible use of AI in the music industry.Dr. Lorna A. Brudie: Preventive Medicine and Hormone CareThe profile of Dr. Lorna A. Brudie, Medical Director at Excel Medical, covers her professional background in gynecologic oncology and obstetrics and gynecology, alongside her work in preventive medicine and hormone optimization. It also examines personalized patient care, early risk assessment, patient education, and the role of technology in healthcare delivery.Anuj Kumar: Healthcare and Life SciencesAnuj Kumar, Senior Vice President and Business Head, Health at Wipro, is featured in an article examining his work across healthcare, life sciences, and technology. The profile discusses policy implementation, strategic decision-making, and AI-enabled solutions, placing these areas within the broader context of a changing healthcare landscape.Richard Barrett: Conscious Leadership and Human ValuesRichard Barrett, founder of the Barrett Academy for the Advancement of Human Values, is featured for his work on consciousness, personal development, and organizational culture. The article explores his leadership frameworks and perspectives on the relationship between individual values, leadership practices, and organizational behavior.Talking about these stories, Dhruv Apte (Founder and CEO of The Enterprise World) says,“Through these features, we aim to present different professional journeys and perspectives across industries. Each story offers readers an opportunity to understand the experiences, ideas, and work of the individuals featured.”About The Enterprise World:The Enterprise World is a digital business magazine covering leadership, entrepreneurship, technology, healthcare, finance, education, manufacturing, and business strategy. Its editorial content includes professional profiles, company features, and coverage of developments across industries and global markets.

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The Enterprise World Publishes Four Stories Across Leadership, Healthcare and Artificial Intelligence News Provided By ENT Business World Media Pvt Ltd October 12, 2026, 08:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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