FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Blake Wede, construction entrepreneur and founder of Paragon Developers, is set to appear on America's Top Contractors TV, where he will share insights on business growth, perseverance, and building a company with limited resources.America's Top Contractors is a cinematic docuseries that spotlights the operators building the real world - the general contractors, trade experts, and construction leaders turning plans into reality through skill, leadership, and execution. Each episode takes viewers inside the journey of a successful contractor, revealing how they win jobs, manage crews, solve problems under pressure, and scale in one of the toughest industries.You can find out more about the show by going to websiteIn this episode, Wede will explore how he built a business from zero starting capital to more than $10 million in revenue, highlighting creative problem-solving, strategic positioning, and the role of perseverance in business growth.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America's Top Contractors continues to spotlight individuals shaping their industries through practical experience and sustained business development.Blake's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

Blake Wede

America's Top Contractors TV

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Blake Wede to Appear on America's Top Contractors TV News Provided By Inside Success TV October 12, 2026, 08:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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