Saudi, Iranian Foreign Ministers Talk Escalation in Rare Call
(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat held talks with his Iranian counterpart on Sunday, addressing the surge in regional violence and the search for ways to contain it, according to a statement from the Saudi Foreign Ministry.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Abbas Araghchi spoke by phone in a call that Araghchi initiated, the ministry said in a statement posted on the US social media company X. The ministry said the two discussed “the recent escalation in the region and the efforts being made to address it.”
No further details were provided.
The call comes as the region faces mounting military pressure, including repeated strikes on Saudi airports and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. A Saturday attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed 13 people and wounded hundreds.
On Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government blamed Yemen’s Houthi group for the airport attack and pledged a firm response.
Shipping through the strait has also been hampered since Iran restricted vessel transit in April 2026. That followed the war launched against Iran by the US and Israel in February of that year.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Abbas Araghchi spoke by phone in a call that Araghchi initiated, the ministry said in a statement posted on the US social media company X. The ministry said the two discussed “the recent escalation in the region and the efforts being made to address it.”
No further details were provided.
The call comes as the region faces mounting military pressure, including repeated strikes on Saudi airports and disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. A Saturday attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh killed 13 people and wounded hundreds.
On Sunday, the Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government blamed Yemen’s Houthi group for the airport attack and pledged a firm response.
Shipping through the strait has also been hampered since Iran restricted vessel transit in April 2026. That followed the war launched against Iran by the US and Israel in February of that year.
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