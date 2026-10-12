Navaratri: Delegates From 30 Nations Attend Garba Festival At Vadodara's Laxmi Vilas Palace

MENAFN - IANS) Vadodara, Oct 12 (IANS) 160 delegates from 30 countries visited the historic Laxmi Vilas Palace and participated in a Garba festival, on the first day of Navaratri.

Speaking about the one-of-its kind event, Maharani Radhika Gaekwad said that all the delegates experienced the festival wholeheartedly and they will carry the glimpse and memories of Vadodara's culture with them.

Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad said,“The delegates from so many countries came and took part in the Garba festival. They are taking back a glimpse of our culture with them; they are taking back rich memories of the festival.”

“All the delegates are really happy. For many of them, it was new to watch so many people dancing together with so much affection and celebration.”

A foreign delegate said, "This is a fantastic opportunity to see lots of people get together, dance and have fun. You do not seen something like this in any other part of the world.”

Another delegate, Nick, said,“I have never experienced such good vibes. Happy people, all colourful; it's one of the happiest days of my life.”

A delegate said,“This is an amazing spirit; I have seen garba before but not in such a grand scale.”

Delegates from nearly 30 countries, including ambassadors, celebrated the Garba festival at Vadodara's Laxmi Vilas Palace on the first day of Navratri and experienced the city's heritage and India's traditional celebrations. Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad, MP Dr Hemang Joshi and Municipal Commissioner Arun Mahesh Babu were also present at the event.

The delegation also visited the historic Shri Jummadada Vyayam Mandir in Vadodara to witness India's traditional sporting heritage. The programme featured traditional Indian sports such as wrestling and kho-kho.

Reacting to the visit, a delegate said,“Considering the population of India, I think the Indian sports should be represented in the Olympics and I'm very delighted I had the chance to learn about them and to see them tonight.”

“They're very impressive games, and the effort of the youngsters is really commanding, and I think considering the size of Indian population that all these games kept their place in the international arena of the Olympic Games. I wish to see them again at some time,” he added.